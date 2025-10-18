Every Game in Classic Horror Series Only $5.49 for Limited Time

For many horror fans, the right time to play a scary game is any time. But in October, it’s especially fitting to dig into some of the best horror games around. Games like the highly anticipated Bloodlines 2 have timed their release dates perfectly for this exact reason. But for gamers on a budget, there’s another reason to look forward to Halloween season: great discounts on classic horror games, including the FEAR series.

From now until October 23rd, horror fans can get the entire FEAR complete pack for just $5.49 on Steam. This deal comes in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the original FEAR, which came out on October 17th, 2005. The package deal includes 6 total games, bringing together the entire series for a whopping 90% off. This bundle normally costs $54.99, so it’s quite a solid discount for horror fans. And FEAR truly is one of the classics, with a Very Positive rating on Steam.

Is the FEAR Bundle Deal Worth it?

Image courtesy of Monolith Productions and Warner Bros. Games

At 90% off, it’s hard to argue that this isn’t a good deal when it comes to the sheer amount of money saved. But is the FEAR bundle worth the price of a latte? First up, let’s take a look at every game and DLC that the 6-game bundle includes:

FEAR

FEAR 2: Project Origin

Fear 2: Reborn (DLC)

FEAR 3

FEAR: Extraction Point (DLC)

FEAR: Perseus Mandate (DLC)

The first FEAR is a highly rated horror classic, but it did come out back in 2005. So, it’s fairly likely that diehard horror game fans of a certain age may have already played this one. Extraction Point and Perseus Mandate are both DLC for the original game, adding more story content to expand the original playtime. Following the success of FEAR, FEAR 2 arrived in 2009. It brings back the horror FPS action from the first game, with plenty of gore to go with it. As for the Reborn DLC, this adds 4 new single-player levels for players to experience, extending the haunt even longer.

Then we throw in FEAR 3, which was a bit more mixed in terms of fan reactions. Many fans feel this game ditched what made the previous ones special, opting for more of a military shooter vibe. That said, FPS fans who want a little something scary may well still enjoy it. Most of these games individually retail for between $9.99 to $14.99, so getting them all for less than $6 is a solid discount that’s well worth grabbing.

Other Game Deals You Might Be Interested In

Image courtesy of Monolith Productions and Warner Bros. Games

If you enjoy horror games or filling your Steam library with classics, these other game deals just might be up your alley.

Until October 23rd, the free Epic Game Store title is Amnesia: The Bunker, a survival-horror game perfect for spooky season

Multiplayer zombie shooter Back 4 Blood is 90% off now through October 23rd on Steam

Newly released dark fantasy horror game Bye Sweet Carole has an introductory 20% off discount on Steam through October 23rd

You can grab classic spy shooter Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow on Steam for just $5.99 now through October 28th

In all, now is a great time to grab some horror games for the spooky season or any time you’re in the mood for a fright.

