Epic Games Store Makes Two Horror Games Free for Halloween

Epic Games has made two horror games free for Halloween via the Epic Games Store, including one of 2024’s best horror games. As always, the PC games are free to download and keep, but they have to be claimed within one week. In other words, the pair of horror games is only free until November 6. After this, they will be replaced with a new free offer.

With Epic Games Store, all PC users need is an account, which costs nothing. And that’s it. There are no subscriptions required, and if you claim the game, it will be a permanent addition to your library. To this end, Epic Games Store gives out at least one free game every week, sometimes more. Below, you can read more about this week’s free offer.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit

Play video

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit was released on PC back on August 7, 2024, though only via Steam. Today is the first day it’s been available on EGS. And it is one of the best horror games of 2024, as evidenced by its 87 on Metacritic and its “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on Steam, the highest rating a PC game can earn, and the result of a 95% approval rating after 4,886 user reviews.

As for the game itself, you play as Oswald, who has lost all interest in his boring life until he explores a rundown pizzeria, and specifically a ball pit inside it. What he finds inside this ball pit is his past, his deepest desire, and the unexpected cost of it.

Gameplay-wise, it’s a pretty standard horror adventure game that takes about four to six hours to beat. For this, PC users usually need to hand over $20 to developer Mega Cat Studios.

Bendy and the Ink Machine

Play video

Bendy and the Ink Machine is a 2017 first-person puzzle action horror game from developer Joey Drew Studios that boasts a 71 on Metacritic. User reviews for the PC game on Steam, though, suggest this is selling it short, as it has a “Very Positive” rating, the second-highest rating on Steam, thanks to an 88% approval rating across 10,316 user reviews.

In the game, which also normally costs $20, you play as Henry, who descends into the abandoned animation workshop of Joey Drew Studios, a studio with a dark history, and where he finds old demons still haunting him.

Those who check out Bendy and the Ink Machine should expect to sit down with the horror game for four to seven hours to beat it. Like with Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit, there is a range due to differences in playstyle and content completion rate.

If neither of these horror games tickles your fancy, there is a new PS1-style horror game that is available for free, but not via the Epic Games Store, but via Steam.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum. What horror game will you be playing this Halloween?