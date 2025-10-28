Cult Classic Horror Game Is Surprisingly Getting a Sequel

A horror game that launched in 2017 and has since become a cult-classic is now set to get a sequel. Perhaps more than any other genre, horror is filled with a number of niche, yet popular, titles. For every Resident Evil or Five Nights at Freddy’s game that comes about, there are plenty of hidden gems like Faith: The Unholy Trinity or Pathologic. Now, one horror title that fits into this latter group is set to return with a follow-up entry that most fans likely never expected to see.

Announced today, the first trailer and details for Darkwood 2 have hit the internet. Originally released eight years ago, Darkwood is a top-down horror game that was created by indie developer Acid Wizard Studio. While it didn’t blow up upon its arrival, positive word of mouth has led to Darkwood becoming a popular horror title that boasts a “Very Positive” rating on Steam after nearly 10,000 user reviews. Surprisingly, its sequel isn’t being helmed by Acid Wizard and is instead being passed on to Ice-Pick Lodge, which is the company behind the aforementioned Pathologic series. Members of Acid Wizard will still be consulting on the project, however.

Based on what we know so far, Darkwood 2 is going to be very similar in nature to the original game. It will again take place in a top-down perspective, where players must explore the titular Darkwood and fight to survive as monstrous creatures look to hunt them down. The story of Darkwood 2 is said to stand on its own, though, which means that players won’t have to play the first entry in order to jump into this sequel.

“Darkwood 2 sends you on dangerous meandering paths across barren deserts, through thick marsh, and on deep waters alike,” says the game’s synopsis. “As the locals fight to keep the slowly spreading woods at bay, you must rely on your wits to overcome your fears and find your way – there are no quest markers or waypoints to guide you. Scavenge for resources, craft weapons to protect yourself, and seek out shelter by night, building barricades and traps to hide behind, securing yourself against an enemy that can strike from any direction.”

For now, Ice-Pick Lodge hasn’t said when Darkwood 2 will be released, but it is known to be in the works solely for PC platforms. Whenever it does come about, though, Xbox has already confirmed that it will join Xbox Game Pass as a day-one addition to the service.

