Acclaimed Sci-Fi RPG Now Free in Limited Time Deal

An acclaimed sci-fi RPG can be downloaded and kept for free as part of a new deal that will run for the next week. Coming by way of the Epic Games Store, Citizen Sleeper is now free on the platform as part of the storefront’s latest weekly giveaways. And while past Epic Store freebies have left a bit to be desired, there’s an argument to be made that Citizen Sleeper is one of the best free games that have been seen on the marketplace in 2026.

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For the uninitiated, Citizen Sleeper released back in 2022 by way of publisher Fellow Traveller. The game takes place in a futuristic cyberpunk city where players control a robot with the mind of a human. From here, players can make several relationships with other characters from various backgrounds who belong to different factions within the world. These relationships help dictate the ultimate ending of Citizen Sleeper, of which there are many.

While Citizen Sleeper is an RPG, it borrows many of its mechanics and systems from the TTRPG genre. This means that it has a fair number of similarities to other games in the genre like Disco Elysium. So if you’re a fan of that game, there’s a high chance that you’ll enjoy what Citizen Sleeper has to offer.

“You are a sleeper, a digitised human consciousness in an artificial body, owned by a corporation that wants you back,” says the game’s synopsis. “Thrust amongst the unfamiliar and colourful inhabitants of the Eye, you need to build friendships, earn your keep, and navigate the factions of this strange metropolis, if you hope to survive to see the next cycle.”

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“Inspired by tabletop roleplaying games, Citizen Sleeper uses Dice, Clocks and Drives,” it continues. “Each cycle you use the dice you are dealt to choose what to do with your time. Make or break alliances, uncover truths, and escape your hunters. Survive and ultimately thrive, one cycle at a time.”

Should You Play This Free RPG?

If you’re wondering whether or not you should play Citizen Sleeper with it being free, the answer would largely be a resounding yes. Since its initial release back in 2022, Citizen Sleeper has been met with praise from critics and players alike. On reviews aggregate site Metacritic, the game boasts a solid 82/100 average score from critics. Conversely, on Steam, it has amassed a “Very Positive” rating after nearly 6,300 reviews.

In fact, Citizen Sleeper went on to be such a hit that a sequel, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, was released a little over a year ago. While Citizen Sleeper 2 isn’t free like its predecessor, its mere availability is great news for those who might now play the original and want more from the series after they complete it.

As mentioned, Citizen Sleeper will only be available on the Epic Store for one week. This giveaway period begins today, June 18th, and will conclude next week on the morning of June 25th.

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