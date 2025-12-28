Microsoft Store 2025 Sale Has $70 AAA Xbox Series X Games Available for $7

The Microsoft Store has AAA Xbox Series X games that normally cost $70 on the digital storefront available for just $7, thanks to massive 90% discounts on each game. The deals come the way of two major publishers in the industry: Electronic Arts and WB Games. In total, there are five deals to be had that provide these savings of $63; however, Xbox users should be mindful that these deals expire soon. More specifically, the WB Games deal expires in three days, while the four EA deals are set to expire in 10 days.

In case it is not clear, all five of the deals below are for digital copies of each Xbox Series X game, not retail copies. And in the case of four of the five Xbox Series X games, they have never been available for cheaper on the console.

Wild Hearts

Wild Hearts is a Monster Hunter-like action RPG from Omega Force, Koei Tecmo, and EA that was released in 2023. Upon release, it garnered a Metacritic score range of 75 to 79.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor + Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor is a 2014 release from developer Monolith Productions and publisher WB Games that was actually one of the best games of 2014, as evidenced by it winning many Game of the Year awards, despite only having an 84 on Metacritic. 2014 was a notoriously very underwhelming year. It has been bundled together with its 2017 and 80-rated sequel, released by the same pair, so with this deal, you are technically getting each game for $3.50. For those who do not know, both games are action RPGs.

Need for Speed Unbound

Developed by Criterion and published by EA, the racing game Need for Speed Unbound was released in 2022 as the 25th installment in the series and as the successor to 2019’s Need for Speed Heat. Upon release, it earned a 77 on Metacritic.

Immortals of Aveum

Immortals of Aveum is a first-person shooter and debut release from developer Ascedant Studios and publisher EA that was released in 2023 to a Metacritic range of 65 to 76.

EA Sports PGA Tour

EA Sports PGA Tour is a golf sim released in 2023 by EA Tiburon and publisher EA Sports as the first entry in EA’s golf series since 2015’s Rory McIlroy PGA Tour. Upon release, it earned a 74 on Metacritic.

It is worth noting that all of these games — minus Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor — are available via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. To this end, subscribers to the Microsoft subscription service may have no need for these Microsoft Store deals because they already have free access.

