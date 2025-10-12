New $10 Steam Game Tops Charts and Sells One Million Copies

A new Steam game released last month has surpassed one million units sold. For some games, namely big AAA games, this isn’t that impressive a milestone, but for the game in question, it is. And that is because the game in question was not just made by a solo developer, but self-published as well. More than this, it was a debut release. Suffice to say, the PC game is proving to be one of the surprise hits of 2025.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Steam game in question is Megabonk from developer Vedinad. A roguelike survival game, Megabonk was released back on September 18, at the humble price point of $10. Since then, it has garnered 18,404 user reviews. 94 percent of these reviews are positive, giving the game a “Very Positive” rating. This is the second-highest rating a PC game can earn on Steam, and very close to the highest rating, “Overwhelmingly Positive.”

Play video

About the Game

For those just hearing about Megabonk, its most similar comparison is 2022’s massive indie hit, Vampire Survivors. The big difference between the two, which share auto-attacking, waves of enemies, and more, is the fact that Megabonk is 3D, whereas Vampire Survivors is 2D.

“Words cannot describe how much joy this game brings me. I put on music and I just go for runs over runs,” reads one user review for the game. Another adds: “The kind of game you can use to actively avoid engaging in critical real-life responsibilities.”

While the vast majority of reviews are positive, there are some negative ones, most of which point out game balance issues. The good news is they can be pretty easily fixed with patches. In the meantime, those waiting for a sale are probably going to be waiting a little while. It’s been a month since the game’s release, yet it is currently the 4th best-selling game on Steam. In other words, it continues to sell very well, which means there is no reason to discount the game.

Steam Deck Verified

In addition to only costing $10, Megabonk joins an impressive list of recently verified Steam Deck games, which means Valve has tested the PC game on the handheld and can confirm it works from start to finish on it. In addition to this, it can also confirm that it works well out of the box, with no need for any user configuration.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.