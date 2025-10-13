New Horror Game on Steam Looks Like a PS1 Resident Evil Game (And It’s Getting Great Reviews)

A new horror game on Steam looks and plays like a PS1-era Resident Evil game, and it’s earning great reviews with PC users. On top of this, the new Steam game is Steam Deck Verified, which means Valve has tested the PC game for the handheld and can confirm not only does it work from start to finish, but doesn’t require any user configuration. Meanwhile, the new release is only $11.99, a humble price point that can save you money in between big releases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new horror game is called House of Necrosis, a turn-based horror game meets RPG stylized after a PS1-era horror game and generally inspired by the 3D survival-horror games of the 1990s. It comes the way of developer Warkus, who also serves as its publisher. It’s a debut release for the developer, and it’s proving to be a great debut. Since its release, the horror game has garnered 246 user reviews, 96% of which are positive.

About the Game

House of Necrosis, like games from this era, has pre-rendered backgrounds and tank controls, which it mixes with turn-based dungeon crawling, the latter of which differentiates it from most of the games it is visually inspired by. In it, you must survive the horrors of a mansion that changes every time you are in it.

Play video

“House of Necrosis hits a specific itch I get from my dungeon crawling games, but with the absurd combination of survivor horror, Resident Evil-like themes,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews. “I’m in love with everything from the music, the gameplay flow, the enemies, and the amount of nostalgia I get playing a game that makes me frustrated, happy, and scared all at the same time.”

Another user review adds: “Resident Evil Mystery Dungeon. This game is awesome. Nails the aesthetic, and the gameplay loop is super fun.”

Obviously, Halloween is right around the corner, but unfortunately, October 2025’s releases do not include many great horror games. In fact, this month’s big horror game, Little Nightmares III, has come out and isn’t very good. So, if you need something to play this Halloween, this new, yet nostalgic release may be a good option.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum. What horror game are you playing for Halloween this year?