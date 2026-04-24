Nintendo Switch 2’s Next Big Exclusive Is Already on Sale

The next major exclusive from Nintendo for Switch 2 has been hit with a sizable discount ahead of its launch. Up until this point in 2026, Nintendo has already released a handful of notable games on Switch 2. These titles have included Mario Tennis Fever, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, and Pokemon Pokopia, to go along with new Switch 2 upgrades for existing games such as Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Now, Nintendo is set to continue this momentum for Switch 2 with yet another release in May, and if you’re looking to pick it up for yourself, you might want to pounce on an ongoing deal.

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Over on Walmart, pre-orders for Yoshi and the Mysterious Book are currently going for $59.99. Set to release on May 21st, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book is the latest 2D platformer centered around Nintendo’s iconic dinosaur. The game is set to be one of the most prominent Nintendo titles in the first half of the year, and it’s also going to be exclusive to Switch 2.

As for this deal, while it might not seem like a major one, it’s actually pretty notable. Previously, Nintendo announced that it would start selling its physical Switch 2 games for a higher price than its digital games, beginning with Yoshi and the Mysterious Book. So while the digital version of Yoshi might normally be going for $59.99, the physical edition is actually supposed to sell for $69.99. Clearly, Walmart may not be aware of this change, or perhaps it is, and it’s just offering a discount for those who buy the game through its online storefront.

Either way, this sale for Yoshi and the Mysterious Book shouldn’t be overlooked. Given how rare it is for Nintendo to discount its games, there’s no guarantee that another sale like this will happen for the new Yoshi title for many more months. As such, if you were already planning to pick up Yoshi and the Mysterious Book upon its launch, and you prefer to buy your games physically, this is a nice sale that will save you a bit of money.

To learn more about Yoshi and the Mysterious Book and whether or not if might be of interest to you, you can check out the game’s latest trailer and its official description below.

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

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Synopsis: “Play as Yoshi and discover quirky creatures in the pages of a talking book named Mr. E! Mr. E. needs Yoshi’s help to remember all about the creatures living inside his pages. Open him up, explore each habitat, and experiment to learn about the creature that lives there. What does it do? What does it taste like? How does it interact with its environment? How will it react if you smash it, carry it around, or give it a piece of fruit? There’s only one way to find out!

As you try new things with each creature, you’ll naturally make discoveries, clear courses, collect Stars, and unlock more pages to explore. You can even give each critter a name! But what’s this? Bowser Jr. is also popping up in these habitats?! What could he be up to?”

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