3 Capcom Games Come to PlayStation Consoles for the First Time Ever, and PS5 Users Are Loving Them

Three Capcom games have come to PlayStation consoles for the very first time after previously being Nintendo-exclusive games, and PS5 users are enjoying the trio of titles. We know this because the Capcom games have a 4.89 out of 5-rating on the PlayStation Store, which is a 97.8 rating on a 100-point scale. This is after 151 user reviews, and does include reviews for the PS4 version of the game as well.

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More specifically, Capcom has released a new collection of three games on the PlayStation Store for $40 called Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection, which, as the name alludes to, is a collection of Mega Man games, the Mega Man Star Force trilogy, released on Nintendo DS between 2006 and 2008. The new collection has earned a 73 to 76 on Metacritic, which may not seem great, but is substantially higher than the scores of the original games, which were in the 50s and 60s. Still, there is a huge gap between critic and consumer reception, even with these improved scores.

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Nintendo DS Games

The Mega Man Star Force games are specifically a spin-off series and a follow-up to the Mega Man Battle Network games. As for this new collection, it contains all three games, or technically all seven games in the series, as the series had different versions of each game. That said, the games have not been remade or really even remastered, but they have been enhanced. These enhancements include visual and audio upgrades, a new and optional rearranged soundtrack, a new gallery, a new auto-save feature, a new and optional adjustable encounter rate, new and optional assist modes, and various other improvements. Of course, the games have also been reworked to be single-screen rather than dual-screen.

$40 for three emulated Nintendo DS games with some upgrades and improvements may seem like a lot, but there is a ton of content here. Across all three games, PS5 users can expect roughly 45 to 60 hours of content, and even more for completionists. What should not be anticipated is any PS5 Pro enhancements.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening right over on the ComicBook Forum.