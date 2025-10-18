Star Wars Games Available for Just $2 (Including the Best Star Wars Game)

Classic Star Wars games are available for just $2 right now, including the best Star Wars game of all time. Some Star Wars games are even cheaper than this. To this end, one classic Star Wars game is currently available for just $0.61. This is cheaper than a candy bar. That said, all of these deals are only available for a limited time and are set to revert back to their normal prices on October 22.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In 2025, the best Star Wars game to play depends on whether you want to play a modern Star Wars game or revisit a classic. If the latter, then the best Star Wars game to always play is Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, the 2003 RPG from Mass Effect and Dragon Age studio BioWare. This is not just the best Star Wars game, but one of the best RPGs of all time, and one of the best games of all time across any genre. This is perhaps most evident by its 94 on Metacritic. And right now it’s $2 on Steam via Fanatical. If this doesn’t tickle your fancy or if you already own this game, the good news is Fanatical has more $2 Star Wars games.

All $2 Star Wars Games

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Episode I Racer

Star Wars Republic Commando

Star Wars Battlefront II (2005)

Star Wars Battlefront (2004)

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D

Star Wars X-Wing Special Edition

Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition

Star Wars: Rebel Assault I + II

Star Wars – X-Wing Alliance

Star Wars Rebellion ($1.22)

Star Wars Starfighter ($1.22)

Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga ($1.22)

Star Wars Shadows of the Empire ($1.22)

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II ($1.22)

Star Wars Jedi Knight – Mysteries of the Sith ($0.61)

A Great Time to Revisit the Classics

It is a slow period for Star Wars games. In fact, there has not been a single new Star Wars game released in 2025. Meanwhile, in 2026, there is the upcoming Star Wars: Zero Company, but this doesn’t have a release date, and it is a turn-based tactics game, which won’t be for everyone. And that is it. If there was ever a time to dig into the nostalgic Star Wars catalog and check out games from yesteryear, now is the time. It may be your only way to get your Star Wars fix.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or check out the chatter over on the ComicBook Forum.