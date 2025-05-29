6 Best Star Wars Games to Play in 2025 (And Where to Play Them)

Since Disney acquired Star Wars, there have been some concerns over the saturation of the Star Wars brand with the frequent cadence of new films and television shows that have arrived. However, Andor Season 2 was exceptionally well-written television that restored faith in how the franchise is being handled. The same thoughts could soon arise with video games, as more and more studios look to develop Star Wars projects.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To date, there have been over a hundred Star Wars games that have been produced to varying levels of success. Since the debut of home consoles, Star Wars has been a part of the journey of every single major platform as fans have been able to become a Jedi, fight against the Empire, or perhaps become a Sith leader themselves. From all the Star Wars games, here are the six best that you should look to play in 2025.

6) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox, PlayStation)

Relive and play through the cinematic journey of the Skywalkers in the best way possible: as a LEGO character. LEGO has the rare ability to take a great film and change it into a LEGO universe version that pays homage to the original film, but also offers the family-friendly humor that resides in the DNA of the toy brand. That humor and style that exists within LEGO’s brand also makes for a great introduction of the Star Wars series to families with little kids, where the cinematic action perhaps could be too intense for children.

However, don’t think LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is only silliness. A lot of love went into an abridged version of the nine stories that exist within the mainline Star Wars films. Those stories are brought to the forefront and offer a piece of nostalgia to those who have already seen them, with a digestible version for kids that still honors the source material.

5) Star Wars: Squadrons (Xbox, PlayStation, PC)

There is an art to Star Wars. It’s the music, the narrative, the lore, but one part that should not be forgotten: it’s also about the space battles. And that’s the beauty of Star Wars: Squadrons, where you can enter the cockpit of some of the most iconic starfighters from both the Republic and Imperial fleets, like the X-wing and the TIE fighter.

The game truly shines in its 5v5 PvP multiplayer that is perfect for those who enjoy team-based games, but with all the iconic sound effects of Star Wars fighters. There is also still the single-player experience, which offers the ability to play from the perspective of both the Republic forces and the Imperial forces.

4) Star Wars Episode I Racer (Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox, PlayStation)

Feel however you want to about Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom of Menace, but when it comes to podracing, the formula in Star Wars: Episode I Racer nailed it for taking one of the few good experiences from Episode I and bringing it to the gaming environment. The high-octane risk and reward nature of podracing was exemplified in the video game with races across the major scenes on Tatooine and other worlds.

Notable characters like Anakin Skywalker or the ruthless Sebulba become playable racers for the game, which provided some real nostalgia for what was a pivotal point in The Phantom Menace. Mixed into the gameplay is the ability to upgrade your podracer, making you feel like you’re stepping into the shoes of Anakin and his robust mechanical expertise.

3) Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

If you are looking into getting into, or back into, Star Wars: Battlefront 2, this is the best time to do so, as the servers are exploding again with players. This means that old maps or modes that have been previously unavailable due to the limited capacity to fill servers are no longer an issue, as people have flocked back into Star Wars: Battlefront 2. The greatest surprise is that Battlefront 2, within this last week, beat its all-time high of concurrent players on Steam and passed 10,000 in total. Considering the game was released in 2017, the hype train is not one worth missing when this many folks are back in the fold of Star Wars: Battlefront 2.

2) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Xbox, PlayStation, PC)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was the beginning recipe and foundations for this new series in the Star Wars universe, but Star Wars Jedi: Survivor perfected the formula. Those foundations in Fallen Order created a well-rounded platforming and combating system that was boosted and seamlessly updated for a more robust combat and movement system, with the splash of more powerful abilities at a more frequent cadence.

In the sequel, you pick up directly where you left off with the protagonist, Cal Kestis. The benefit is that the skills and abilities aren’t forgotten from the first title, but are further built upon in the story of Survivor. It’s relieving to see that a successful single-player action-RPG experience can still exist in the Star Wars universe of gaming.

1) Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic I & II (Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox)

The day may come when a new Star Wars game comes and dethrones Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II, but it is not today. These two Star Wars games are the gold standard of Star Wars games, despite their age, for a fundamental reason: they are exceptionally fantastic.

The Knights of the Old Republic series offered the full advantage of turn-based RPG mechanics, similar to Baldur’s Gate 3, and allows for full immersion into a Star Wars narrative. Whether you play as a Jedi, Dark Jedi, Wookie, Droid, Republic War Hero, a Mandalorian, or a Twi’lek, they’re all here, and each can be customized with their gear, weapons, attributes, and Jedi powers (specifically for the Jedi characters).

Much like most turn-based RPGs, your actions have repercussions, which makes the game highly replayable, as different quests will have different outcomes depending on your decisions and whether you are a Dark Jedi or a noble Jedi. The only miss in the game by modern standards is that you can’t play it in co-op like other modern turn-based RPG titles.