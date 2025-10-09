7 Best Clone Troopers in Star Wars, Ranked By Impact

The Republic has a pretty sweet deal at the start of the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Despite being the foremost power in the galaxy, they don’t have to spend any money on a military because the members of the Jedi Order act as peacekeepers. And it’s not like there’s any large combative force to worry about. Sheev Palpatine is well aware of the arrangement, so he gets the Trade Federation to build a droid army that can cause problems for the Jedi. The Republic has to respond, and when an army of clones falls into its lap, it takes the win and moves on.

Of course, the clones are actually under Palpatine’s control, having inhibitor chips in their brains that take away their agency. However, not even the Dark Lord of the Sith can stop some of the soldiers from making a difference. Here are the seven best Clone Troopers in Star Wars, ranked by the impact they make on the franchise.

7) Hunter

It’s impossible to talk about clones without mentioning the Bad Batch. A group of defective soldiers, they fight bravely during the Clone Wars under the leadership of Hunter. Fortunately, their chips don’t work, allowing them to avoid getting in the middle of Order 66. Hunter’s quick-thinking and tactical skills help him keep not only his brother but also Omega, another clone the Empire has big plans for, safe. Without him, there’s no telling how much further along the Empire’s cloning project gets.

6) Cody

Obi-Wan Kenobi leads his fair share of successful missions during the Clone Wars, and he shares the credit with Cody. While the clone commander loses his way because of Order 66, even shooting at the Jedi he was sworn to protect, he doesn’t stay on the Empire’s side for good. After a particularly nasty mission on Desix, Cody goes AWOL, realizing that he’s being used like a battle droid and not a person. Cody doesn’t make up for all of his mistakes by deserting, but he does enough to earn a spot on this list.

5) Echo

At the start of the Clone Wars, Echo is one of the most important members of the 501st Legion, led by Captain Rex. He even puts his life on the line for his brother on Lola Sayu and seemingly dies in action. However, the Separtists capture him and turn him into a cyborg that provides the evildoers with information. Once free, Echo doesn’t waste his second chance and joins the Bad Batch. All Echo wants to do is ensure that clones around the galaxy are safe, and he does a bang-up job.

4) Tech

While Echo and Hunter might make Clone Force 99 seem like a friendly bunch, Tech pushes back against that narrative with his brazen attitude. In a pinch, though, there’s nobody better at coming up with a solution to a problem. Sadly, the Bad Batch’s mission on Eriadu is too much for even him to handle. He sacrifices himself to let his brothers live, ensuring that they can continue to make the galaxy a safer place. That kind of selflessness puts Echo in some rare Star Wars company.

3) Crosshair

It’s hard to believe that Crosshair, who betrays his brothers and stays working with the Empire, even after his chip is removed, is the highest-ranked member of the Bad Batch on this list. The truth of the matter is that Crosshair only wants to find his place in the galaxy, and for a time, he believes that’s with Palpatine and Co. However, he realizes the errors of his ways and protects Omega from his former bosses. Star Wars is all about redemption, and Crosshair has as good a turnaround as Anakin Skywalker and Kylo Ren.

2) Rex

There may not be a person in the galaxy more loyal than Rex. After joining up with Anakin and his padawan, Ahsoka Tano, he learns that the Jedi are as much friends as they are bosses. Rex cares so deeply about his allies that he pushes back against Order 66 and gives Ahsoka a chance to escape. The risk pays off because Ahsoka frees him of his chip and allows him to become an important part of the Rebellion. Rex’s arc is an all-timer, and he would easily be number one on this list if not for an old friend of his.

1) Fives

At first, Fives seems like any other member of the 501st, loving to give his brothers crap take down clankers. Everything changes when he learns about the inhibitor chips, though, as he tries to warn everyone he can about the problem. While he doesn’t expose Palpatine’s trick to the entire galaxy before his tragic death, he starts a fire, one that rises until Rex is able to point Ahsoka in the right direction. Any clones still kicking after Order 66 owe their lives to Fives, who only wanted to do the right thing.

