Steam Makes PC Game 100% Free for Everyone for One Week Only

A PC game that normally costs $10 on Steam is free on the digital Valve platform for a limited time. The game in question hails from 2012, so it’s slightly dated by 2026 standards; however, it has never been given away for free in the past. Now it is until March 16. Better yet, the PC game in question is Steam Deck Verified, so those on both traditional PC and handheld can equally enjoy this new free Steam game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, for the next week, all PC users with a Steam account can grab Daedalic Entertainment’s Deponia for free. For those who do not know, this is the first game in the four-game Deponia series. It was released in 2012, followed by Chaos on Deponia in 2013, Goodbye Deponia in 2013, and then Deponia Doomsday in 2016. All four games are narratively connected, unlike the upcoming Deponia game, Surviving Deponia, which is a spin-off in a completely different genre. That said, with the series returning for the first time in a decade, now is a good time to check it out.

Play video

2012 Adventure Game

Deponia released to a solid 74 on Metacritic back in the day, a decent return for its publisher and a game of its scope. And this more or less lines up with its user review score on Steam. After 2,946 user reviews, Deponia has a 77% approval rate, which nets it a “Mostly Positive” rating, the fourth highest rating possible on the platform.

In the point-and-click adventure game, you play as Rufus, a man born in the lowest social class, destined to live his life in a literal mountain of trash, but who dreams of ascending to the floating city in the cloud above him, where the rich live. Luckily for him, an attractive, rich lady by the name of Goal has plummeted from the sky to the earth, and she needs Rufus’ help to get back.

This is the story backdrop for the game, which takes eight to ten hours, on average, to beat, depending on playstyle, experience with the genre, and completion rate.

Deponia is also available on mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, but it has only been made free on Steam. Why it’s been made on Steam, and Steam alone, is information the public has not been made privy to. It probably has something to do with the upcoming Surviving Deponia, which will be PC only.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the various conversations currently happening over on the ComicBook Forum.