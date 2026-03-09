New Update Is Not Good News for Steam Deck Owners: “This Sucks”

Steam and Steam Deck users have been living the life lately. It started with Xbox bringing its games to the platform, and then soon PlayStation began to follow. Nintendo never broke from its exclusivity model, but with a Steam account, the need for a PS5 or Xbox Series X was increasingly unnecessary. However, this will no longer be the case, at least with the former, and it has left Steam Deck users disappointed.

According to the latest reports, outside of live service games, PlayStation will no longer be pursuing PC releases for its tentpole single-player releases. To this end, those on Steam Deck who want to play single-player PlayStation games going forward will need to buy a PS5, and soon a PS6.

“This Sucks”

Over on the Steam Deck Reddit page, unsurprisingly, one of the top recent posts is a post dedicated to this news, with a range of reactions from the system’s most hardcore fans. These reactions range from disappointed to confused to angry.

“This sucks, really enjoyed playing Ghosts of Tsushima,” writes one Steam Deck user. Another user adds: “That’s a shame. I pretty much bought them all.”

In addition to an expression of disappointment, many in the comments of the post have expressed that they will not be budging, or, in other words, they will not be buying a PS5 in response to this.

“Welp, guess I won’t be playing those games,” reads one such comment. “I used to care about playing exclusives, but I don’t have the energy or time to indulge a greedy company to play their games. If that game isn’t on PC, too bad, I’ll give my money to someone else.”

PlayStation Portal Stock Rising

If PlayStation games stop coming to PC, and as a result, Steam Deck, this surely raises the stock of the PlayStation Portal, as it will become the only way to play PS5 and PS6 games portably. That said, this requires at least a $700 investment; $500 for the console and then $200 for the Portal. This is not an investment most PC users are going to want to make.

This disappointing Steam Deck news follows the biggest release of 2026, at least so far, skipping Verification at launch, something it has yet to remedy.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.