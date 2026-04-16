Steam Users Have One Day to Get This 2025 PC Game for Free

Steam users have roughly one day, 24 hours, to get a 2025 PC game for free, as the game, which has been available for free since its launch, is transitioning to a paid model. Those who claim the PC game for free before April 17 will be grandfathered in and retain the game for free, perpetually. Those who miss this deadline will have to pay $10 for the PC game going forward. This may seem random, but this happens somewhat often on Steam, and it’s not as random as it seems because on April 17, the PC game in question is leaving Steam Early Access.

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It is important to note that downloading the Steam game for free is not enough. The developer notes that the game must also be launched and a match played. Upon doing this, Steam users will be locked in for free and forever own Write Warz without ever paying a dime for the multiplayer storytelling party game from developer Boltz Entertainment, which has debuted on Steam with the release. And it is a decent debut, according to Steam User Reviews for the free PC game, which has a 75% approval rating on the Valve storefront.

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Steam User Reviews

“What a unique concept,” reads the top user review for the free PC game. “I wish I had had this game back when I was in school. Game nights with the friends are about to be hilarious! A second user review adds: “Highly recommend! This is a very unique game that sparks your own creativity.”

A third Steam user review further adds: “Has to be experienced to be believed.

I’d say it delivers very well on the creative writing angle, and the absolute insanity of random stuff surrounding it is a delight.”

Steam Deck Support and Game Length

Those on Steam Deck will need to do compatibility testing themselves because, unfortunately, Valve has no information for owners of its handheld. Rather, Valve simply lists Steam Deck compatibility as “Unknown.”

Given the nature of the free Steam game, it’s hard to apply a game length to it. To this end, there is no conclusive data that answers this question; however, most Steam user reviews have no more than a few hours with the PC game. And this makes sense considering it’s a party-based game that requires other people to play.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening right now on the ComicBook Forum.