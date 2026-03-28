First-Person Shooter Zombie Game Now Free for All PC Gamers

A first-person shooter zombie game is now free for all PC gamers via IndieGala, a PC digital storefront similar to Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. It is unclear how long the first-person shooter is going to be free for PC gamers via IndieGala, but normally it costs $14.99, including right now on Steam.

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The free PC game in question is a 2022 release from developer Wild Monkey and publisher Indie.io called Blood and Zombies. And as its name alludes to, it is a bloody game with zombies. That said, the quality of the smaller indie game has divided the PC gamers who have played it, at least on Steam, where it has a “Mixed” user review score, the result of a 57% approval rating after 283 reviews. In other words, it has not been for everybody; however, now it costs nothing to find out if it is for you.

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A 2022 First-Person Shooter

Blood and Zombies is specifically a first-person, wave defense shooter. It’s a horde game, which were common — or at least horde modes were — in the Xbox 360 and PS3 era, but have dwindeled in popularity since. In it, you lead one of four of humanity’s deadliest survivors against a horde of zombies with a large arsenal of weapons and the aim to survive the night.

“As of now, this game is simple survival waves with a defense building mechanic (walls, traps, and turrets),” reads one of the aforementioned Steam user reviews of the free PC game. “It’s well-done, and has a nice arcade feel that’s great for short bursts.”

Another user review adds: “This game is okay, nothing too special, it is a little janky, but it is okay if a part of a bundle or on sale, solid 3+hours of playtime to get the achievements if you have friends to play with, even more, just don’t aim down the sight, you are way more accurate hip firing.”

In particular, if you loved Valve’s Left 4 Dead games back in the day and yearn for more, this is more. It’s nowhere near the same quality, but it is clearly very inspired by these classic zombie games. And as the user reviews note, there are at least a few hours of content here, and right now, you don’t have to pay anything for it.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.