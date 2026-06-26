Acclaimed TMNT Game Now Free in New Deal

An acclaimed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game that just launched a few years ago is now free as part of a new offer. Since exploding in popularity back in the 1980s, there has been a litany of video games tied to TMNT that have been released. While some of these games have been great, others have left quite a bit to be desired. Fortunately, this new free giveaway happens to be for one of the best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles titles to have ever come about.

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From now until next week on July 2nd, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is completely free thanks to the Epic Games Store. Originally released in 2022, Shredder’s Revenge is a side-scrolling brawler that plays like the old TMNT arcade game that was hugely popular in the 1980s. Despite not breaking new ground for the series, Shredder’s Revenge went on to receive massive acclaim from players and critics alike, resulting in it garnering an impressive 85/100 average rating on Metacritic. By all accounts, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is considered the best game tied to the franchise to have come about since the turn of the century.

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As for this giveaway from Epic, it does come with a somewhat notable caveat. Rather than TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge being given out on the Epic Games Store for PC, it’s instead the free offer for the mobile version of the storefront. This means that Shredder’s Revenge is only downloadable across iOS and Android platforms as part of this limited-time promotion.

While this might kill some interest in this deal for many, it’s worth stressing that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is still the same game on mobile platforms as it is on consoles and PC. In fact, this version that is free on the Epic Store happens to be the “Complete Edition”, which means it comes with all of the DLC that launched for the game after its initial release. The only major difference with the mobile version of Shredder’s Revenge is tied to its controls, which have been adapted for touchscreens. Otherwise, the same storyline, gameplay, and playable characters are found in this mobile iteration as those on other platforms.

If you’re looking to snag Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge for yourself, you can do so right now by heading to the game’s page on the Epic Games Store right here. Once this giveaway comes to an end, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge will return to its normal price of $8.99 on mobile platforms, with no guarantee to ever become free again.

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