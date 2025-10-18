Xbox Horror Game Only $1 Ahead of Halloween

A horror game is available for just $1 ahead of Halloween and ahead of its sequel for Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users, courtesy of the Microsoft Store. That said, this deal isn’t live all the way until Halloween, but is rather set to expire on October 23, taking with it the 95% discount that makes this insanely low price possible. As you would expect, this is not just the lowest price the game has ever been on the Microsoft Store, but on any platform, including Steam, PlayStation, and Nintendo.

More specifically, between now and October 23, all Xbox users on last-gen and current-gen consoles can grab The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters for $0.94. This isn’t the biggest or best horror game on Xbox, but you have to pay more than $1 for these games. Meanwhile, according to reviews of The Coma 2, it is worth far more than just a single buck.

About the Game

For those who have never heard of The Coma 2, it is a Korean survival-horror game meets adventure game from the developer Dvora Studio and publisher Headup. It is a follow-up to The Coma: Cutting Class, a 2015 release, and is set to get its own follow-up, The Coma 3: Bloodlines, in 2026. The series isn’t incredibly popular, but obviously, it has a large and passionate enough fanbase to be an ongoing, three-game-deep series. To this end, not only is the discount notable because of how substantial it is, but because there is a follow-up on the horizon.

Upon release, The Coma 2 garnered a solid 77 on Metacritic, and its user reviews are even better than this. On Steam, for example, it has a 93% approval rating after 397 user reviews.

As for the game itself, it is a narrative-driven experience where you play as Mina Park, a student of Sehwa High, being pursued by a demoness hellbent on killing you. Those interested in checking it out, given that it’s practically free, should expect about eight to ten hours from the survival-horror game.

Other $1 Xbox Games

There are a few handful of $1 games on the Xbox Store right now, though nothing very noteworthy. The Coma 2 is the most popular game available at this price point. There is one other horror game, The Child’s Sight, also available at this price point, but this is a lesser known quality.

With the lack of compelling horror games releasing this month, picking up The Coma 2 for $1 and playing it this Halloween is a viable option for Xbox fans. Little Nightmares III was supposed to be this year’s big October 2025 horror game, but it has proven not very good. And it doesn’t cost $1, but $40.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.