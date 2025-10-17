PS5 Exclusive Horror Game Coming to Xbox Consoles Later This Month

A PS5 console exclusive is coming to Xbox consoles later this month, on October 24, which is perfect timing considering the game in question is a horror game. For those who do not know, a console exclusive refers to a game that isn’t on any other console platform, but is also on PC. Meanwhile, the PS5 console exclusive in question has only been out since August 25, so this exclusivity period for PS5 was not very long.

Come October 24, not only will this PS5 game be on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but Xbox One as well. So, whether you upgraded to the current-gen Xbox console or are still playing on Xbox One, on October 24, you will be able to play Zoochosis from Clapperheads.

Zoochosis is a bodycam horror game where you play a zookeeper on your first ever night shift. And unfortunately for you, it is the night shift from hell as a parasite is spreading through the animal population, mutating them into bloodthirsty monsters desperate to escape. Your job is to stop them and cure them with a vaccine. Meanwhile, your choices in the game impact the ending.

Is Zoochosis any good? Depends on who you ask, which is not uncommon for horror games. Over on Steam, it has a “Mixed” score due to only 60% of user reviews rating the game positively after 1,140 user reviews. This about lines up with its score on the PlayStation Store, which is 3.83 out of 5 stars. These user reviews across Steam and PlayStation Store are our only reference points because the horror game does not have a Metacritic score.

Negative reviews of the game highlight issues with pacing and predictability, as well as ineffective jump scares and various bugs. Meanwhile, positive reviews highlight the game’s unique premise, its replayability, and its scary atmosphere.

While the game’s quality is subjective and certainly debated, what isn’t is its length. If you fork over $24.99, you will get a two to three-hour game. However, as noted above, there is a lot of replayability built into the game with different choices and different endings.

Right now, there is no word of the game coming to Xbox Game Pass, so Xbox users will need to pay the full asking price if they want to play this for Halloween. And with the complete lack of good horror games releasing this month, Xbox users may have to do just that.

