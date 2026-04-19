Xbox Series X Getting 2025 PS5 Exclusive Survival Game This Summer

Xbox Series X is getting a 2025 PS5 console exclusive game this summer that is going to be of interest for fans of the survival genre. The game in question technically debuted back in 2023, via Early Access on Steam. This was followed by a full release on April 14 on not just PC, but PS5 as well. Now, sometime this summer, the survival game is coming to its third platform, though, right now there is no word of an exact release date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, sometime this summer, developer Far From Home will release its first-person sci-fi survival game Forever Skies on Xbox Series X. Right now, there is no word of it being available via Xbox Game Pass when it arrives in a few months. If this does not change, then Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will need to fork over $34.99 when it releases, which is $5 more than it costs on Steam, but how much the console version costs on PS5.

Play video

A Wide Range of Scores

How good is Forever Skies? Well, it’s review scores all over the place. Its highest marks are on the PlayStation Store, where it has a 4.31 out of 5 stars after more than 3,100 user reviews. This is an 86 out of 100 on a 100-point scale. On Steam, it’s a bit lower, currently sitting at a 79% approval rating after more than 4,500 user reviews. Its lowest mark is its score with critics. To this end, it has a 66 on Metacritic.

As for the game itself, it is a first-person survival game that is set in a post-apocalyptic, ecologically ruined Earth. You must scavenge the planet for resources, craft tools, and embrace danger as you hunt for a cure to save humanity. To do this, you will need to build and upgrade a high-tech airship. And you can do all of this solo or with up to three friends via online co-op. There is no local co-op, though.

Those on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S planning to pick this one up should expect a runtime of about 20 to 30 hours, though you can certainly play it beyond completion, like most survival games.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.