Xbox Game With 70 Hours of Content 100% Free for Limited Time

An Xbox One and Xbox Series X game with 70 hours of content is now 100% free on the Microsoft Store until April 13. Normally, Xbox users have to fork over $20 for the game in question, which was released back in 2019 via the Xbox One and other platforms. In addition to Xbox One, the game is also playable on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. And unlike other offers, no Xbox Game Pass is required to redeem this offer, which is available to any and all Xbox users.

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More specifically, for the next four days, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users can grab Lazy Bear Games and tinyBuild’s 2019 release, Graveyard Keeper, for free. This is the first time ever the game has been made free like this to Xbox users in its seven years on the market, but the timing is not random. Today, the pair announced a sequel is in the works, revealed the sequel, and confirmed it will be released this year. To celebrate this, the first game has been made free.

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2019 Game With Strong User Reviews

If you check out Graveyard Keeper on Metacritic, you will see critics awarded it a 69 out of 100, which isn’t a great score. However, user reviews suggest this is an underrating. For example, on the Microsoft Store, the game has a 4/5 star rating.

As for the game itself, it is a medieval cemetery management sim, but not a very realistic or accurate one. In it, you have to build and then manage your own cemetery. In addition to gathering resources and crafting materials, players will have to balance moral and ethical decisions that come with being a businessman in the world of the dead.

Those who decide to check out this new free Xbox game should be prepared to play it for a long time. Just to mainline the game takes about 50 hours. That said, much more can be squeezed out of it than this. To this end, most completionists need north of 70 hours with the game.

As you may know, as an Xbox user, it is very rare for games, especially games of any note, to be made free on the Microsoft Store. This is the first prominent example of this happening in 2026, and it is unlikely this game will ever be free again on the digital storefront.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.