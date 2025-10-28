18 Years Ago Today, One of Gaming’s Biggest Trends Hit Its Peak Moment

October 28, 2007, marked a cultural crescendo for one of gaming’s loudest, flashiest, and most joyously communal trends. Living rooms across the world transformed as friends and families got together, not to play, but to perform. The mid-2000s saw a wave of rhythm-based music games dominating the market, bridging casual and hardcore audiences alike as they merged into video game stardom. By the Fall of 2007, the plastic instruments associated with this game would be as iconic as the consoles themselves. But October 28th marked the most electrifying period within this era.

Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock released and reshaped the gaming atmosphere. I remember playing with my family, including my parents, who seldom played games, in the living room almost every night, taking turns playing our favorite songs. Guitar Hero, and its sequels, brought players together like so few games could. However, though its reign seemed secure, competition would soon rise.

Guitar Hero vs. Rock Band: Battle of the Bands

Rock Band would release on November 20th, 2007, less than a month after Guitar Hero III hit the scene. Both games represented the zenith of the genre, and would see a fierce competition develop between the two. While Guitar Hero III focused on pure guitar mastery, Rock Band encouraged collaboration between guitar, bass, drums, and vocals. One represented the pursuit of high scores while the other embraced the joys of a jam session.

Both games saw the genre gain even more mainstream appeal, and the debate between which was better was as fierce as the old Xbox vs. PlayStation war. The contrast between the two showed how the genre had evolved and grown into some of the most played games in the industry. The appeal was how easy it was to pick up and play, allowing those who did not play video games to join in the fun. Their influence can even be seen in other games, such as Fornite Festival.

When Living Rooms Became Arenas

The challenge of Rock Band would see Guitar Hero World Tour released, embracing the multiple instruments of Rock Band. While developer Neversoft and publisher Activision were just joining the band gameplay, Rock Band 2 would further innovate this idea. And again, there would only be a month between the two games, further fueling the debate about which was better.

Both series would go on to try new directions, with the other copying them. Guitar Hero soon launched games focusing on single bands like Aerosmith or Metallica, and Rock Band would follow with dedications to The Beatles and Green Day. Further spin-offs would come in the form of DJ Hero or Lego Rock Band. Music and video games fans enjoyed a time of constant releases, regardless of which series they preferred.

But trends, like songs, have their finales. As the years went on, the flood of sequels, spin-offs, and hardware fatigue would quiet the noise. It has been a decade since a mainline Guitar Hero or Rock Band game has been released and it remains to be seen if either series returns. Yet, for that one perfect moment in 2007, it felt like everyone wanted to be in a band. Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock first took the stage on October 28, 2007—setting the tone for one of gaming’s most unforgettable eras.

