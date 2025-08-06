Guitar Hero Devs Announce New Studio and Upcoming Rhythm Game

There have been plenty of popular rhythm games in recent years. But arguably, the most well-known and iconic rhythm game of all time has got to be Guitar Hero. Originally released in 2005, this game starred in many a party alongside other iconic games of the aughts like Dance Dance Revolution. There hasn’t been a new Guitar Hero game since 2015’s Guitar Hero Live, but now, fans have something new to look forward to. The team of creators and developers behind the original game, as well as DJ Hero, has reunited to found a new studio focused on the rhythm game genre.

On August 6th, former Guitar Hero Production Director Simon Ebejer revealed RedOctane Games. Ebejer will head up this new studio, which will focus on “advancing the rhythm game genre.” RedOctane is comprised of several Guitar Hero and DJ Hero veterans, alongside new talent with a passion for the rhythm gaming space. The team will also be advised by none other than Charles and Kai Huang, the original founders of the Guitar Hero franchise. You can hear directly from RedOctane head Simon Ebejer in the official launch announcement video:

Play video

RedOctane’s goal is to help breathe new life into the rhythm game genre, “combining the past with the future and being driven forward hand in hand with this well-established and respected community of gamers.” The studio claims to have “community-built development at its core” as it works to reshape and honor the history of music rhythm gaming.

The official reveal of RedOctane Games isn’t the only big news today. The studio has already been hard at work behind the scenes, working on its first rhythm-based title. WE don’t have too many details about the first game from RedOctane just yet. But the studio expects to announce its first game officially later this year, meaning we won’t have long to wait to see what they’ve been up to. With Guitar Hero veterans so heavily involved, it looks like rhythm gaming fans might have something truly exciting to look forward to from this newly founded studio.

