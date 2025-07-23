Lost Soul Aside, Phantom Blade Zero, and More Get Playable Demo at PlayStation Event

Sony has revealed the official lineup for its appearance at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre for ChinaJoy. There will be multiple games playable, many of which by Chinese developers, including some big names that have been highly anticipated for quite some time. The event is scheduled to begin on August 1st and will run until August 4th. Those who attend the event and go to PlayStation’s booth will have an exclusive opportunity to play these games.

While there are many games included, Lost Soul Aside and Phantom Blade Zero are two of the biggest names included in the lineup. Lost Soul Aside started as a fan project before the release of Final Fantasy 15 and has long since been delayed. The demo heavily indicates its release date of August 29th will not be changed.

Phantom Blade Zero is a more recently announced title, but each trailer has captivated fans. This isn’t the first playable demo for the game, though all have been at events despite the demand for an online demo on PlayStation 5. Fans are hopeful a demo will be released for all PS5 players, but for now, only those who attend these events can try the game out.

Rounding out the lineup is the recently released Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, which is reviewing quite well. Black Myth: Wukong, Exiledge, Retrace the Light, Tang Legends: Silent Strings, Unending Dawn, and Vanishing Starlight are the remaining titles. Some of these are new, while others will be familiar to players.

Many of these games do not have release dates, but this event may provide this information. Additionally, more information usually comes out after in-person events, so even if release dates are not revealed, there is a chance some games will reveal a date later on. At the very least, fans can look forward to more gameplay footage and impressions for the games present.