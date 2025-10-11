3 Recently Released Games That You Could Spend 100s of Hours Playing Without Getting Bored One Bit

The ideal video game length really depends on who you ask. Some players like to sink into one game for hours on end, while others trying to keep up with current releases might prefer games on the shorter side. But most of us love to find a game so good, we can play it for hundreds of hours without getting bored. Live service games are an obvious answer here, because the content just keeps coming. But some games reward the grind or offer so many nooks and crannies that you just don’t want to put them down.

2025 has been a big year for game releases. While GTA 6 ultimately missed its 2025 expected release, some of the biggest and most anticipated games of recent years have arrived. But while games like Silksong are certainly capturing players’ attention, these 3 recent releases offer the most extensive hours of replayability without getting boring. So if you’re looking for a new game that’ll give you plenty of play time for the price, here are my top recommendations.

3. Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Screenshot by ComicBook

Games with roguelike elements have solid replay value for an obvious reason. There are plenty of upgrades to unlock, and each run brings different challenges and skills to acquire. Couple that with an addictive gameplay loop and plenty of content to unlock, and you’ve got a game you can easily play for hours on end. Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor offers that in droves. Droves of alien bugs to auto-shoot out of existence, that is.

This year has delivered some great roguelikes like Hades 2, as well. But I’m picking Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor because it doesn’t really have a plot. So, it’s an easy, mindless game that never really feels “finished” because there are always more bugs to slay and more rocks to mine. And for the low price of just $12.99, this game really delivers on play hours per dollar spent and then some.

2. Monster Hunter: Wilds

Courtesy of Capcom

In general, the Monster Hunter franchise is well known for offering hundreds of hours of gameplay. And the newest installment is no exception. There are monsters to hunt, levels to grind, and Hunter Ranks to increase to that HR 999 cap.

Though the main story itself is roughly 30-40 hours, Monster Hunter Wilds offers plenty of grind to keep players invested. That, alongside seasonal Title Updates with new monsters and events, means there’s always something to do in the latest Monster Hunter. The game released back in Februar,y but still hits upwards of 70,500 players on Steam alone on a regular basis. Clearly, fans aren’t planning to give up working for the Guild any time soon.

Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered

Image courtesy of Bethesda Softworks and Virtuos

Without a doubt, Skyrim is my most-played game. Of course, it’s had years to earn that title compared to newer releases, but I know I’m not alone there. Elder Scrolls games offer plenty of side quests and secrets to uncover, making them easy to sink into for hours. And the new Oblivion Remastered is no exception.

Actually beating the base game content in and of itself will take you well over 100 hours, but whoever just ran straight through an Elder Scrolls? Not me, that’s for sure. You can easily roam the wilds of Cyrodiil for hundreds of hours without getting bored. It might not be Skyrim, but when it comes to 2025 releases, Oblivion Remastered is certainly delivering on playtime potential.

