Nintendo May Have Finally Fixed the Biggest Issue With One of Its Best Series

While Nintendo has existed since 1889, it wasn’t until 1970 that it shifted its focus to video games and became one of the biggest names in gaming. In this time, it has consistently shown its ability to come up with and refine new ideas through its various franchises. Mario, Link, and Pikachu are some of the most iconic characters on the console, but they have been joined by countless others over the years. One of its biggest names today only began recently when it launched on the Wii U, but it has dominated multiplayer gaming on Nintendo’s consoles since then.

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Yet, despite this massive success and growth, Splatoon has been plagued by a noticeable weakness. Its strong multiplayer design and unique identity set it apart from traditional shooters and feature some of Nintendo’s best online play. However, its single-player content has often felt secondary, even across multiple releases. That may finally be changing with Splatoon Raiders, a new entry that appears to embrace a solo experience fully and could redefine what the series is capable of.

Nintendo’s Multiplayer Hit

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From its debut, Splatoon stood out because of its unique mechanics. While other shooters focused on eliminations, Nintendo created a third-person shooter where territory control was the main focus. Even though eliminating other players was important, covering the map in ink was crucial to victory as it counted toward winning a match and provided the ability to move quickly and reload. This feature was the foundation of Splatoon, and it was involved with every facet of gameplay. Even though the Wii U had a weak launch, Splatoon quickly attracted a dedicated player base thanks to its approachability, creativity, and classic Nintendo style.

Despite that success, the series has always leaned heavily on its multiplayer modes. Turf War and ranked battles became the core of the experience, keeping players engaged for hundreds of hours. The gameplay loop was strong enough that many players, myself included, spent most of their time online rather than exploring other parts of the game.

The issue has been that single-player campaigns often felt like extended tutorials. While they introduced mechanics and offered some creative level design, they rarely matched the depth or replayability of the multiplayer modes. Even as the campaigns improved with each entry, they still felt like an extra feature rather than a main attraction. Online was clearly the focus for Splatoon, and that paid off in huge ways, with the series becoming Nintendo’s flagship multiplayer franchise. But I wanted more from the world, and the quick glimpses the campaigns gave weren’t enough.

A Shift Toward a True Solo Experience

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This is why I am so excited for Splatoon Raiders. From everything Nintendo has revealed, it looks to be a premier single-player experience that takes the best parts of multiplayer and brings them offline. Salmon Run is one of the most popular modes in Splatoon 2 and Splatoon 3, and Nintendo looks to have incorporated many of the mode’s elements in this standalone title. It is clear Nintendo is taking a different approach with Splatoon Raiders, and I am all for it.

What caught my attention immediately was how the game seems to embrace a looter shooter structure. Missions, gear progression, and replayable encounters suggest a deeper and more engaging loop than anything seen in previous campaigns. I have always wanted a reason to stay in the world of Splatoon without relying on competitive matches, and Splatoon Raiders looks like it could finally deliver that.

The focus on progression is especially important. Traditional campaigns in the series offered limited incentives to replay levels once they were completed. By introducing loot, upgrades, and a more structured progression system, Splatoon Raiders could keep players invested for much longer periods. It transforms the experience from a short campaign into something closer to a full, standalone adventure, similar to the Borderlands series. Depending on how Nintendo structures the missions and the world, Splatoon Raiders could be one of the most unique shooters of this generation.

Splatoon Raiders Can Finally Fill the Series’ Gap

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If Splatoon Raiders delivers on its promise, it could change how Nintendo approaches the franchise moving forward. If it is successful, we could see Nintendo implement its mechanics and design into Splatoon 4’s single-player campaign. Each entry in the main series has improved the campaign, but nothing to the extent of Splatoon Raiders. Combining this with the already strong multiplayer modes would create a more complete package, and I think this is something the series has needed for a long time.

It also opens the door for new types of players. Not everyone enjoys competitive multiplayer, and a dedicated solo experience makes the series more accessible. I love Splatoon, but I know that my skills in shooters aren’t great, and even with the series’ focus on territory control, I can only play so much of the multiplayer. There are players like me who would love to be able to enjoy Splatoon without the pressure of having to compete against other players. Salmon Run is a great alternative, but the series desperately needs better single-player content.

But what may be the most exciting aspect is the potential for more storytelling. The colorful aesthetic and Squid-Kid theme distract from the surprisingly rich lore of the universe. A full single-player game allows Nintendo to explore that world in greater detail. That is something I am personally excited about, as I have always found the setting more interesting than the series initially lets on.

In many ways, this feels like a natural evolution. Nintendo has taken feedback from previous entries and applied it to create something new. If successful, Splatoon Raiders could become the blueprint for future releases, balancing multiplayer excellence with a compelling solo experience. Regardless of its impact, Splatoon Raiders is checking all the boxes for what I want in a Splatoon spin-off.

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