After 15 Years, A Surprise Update Has Broken One Of The Most Beloved Fighting Games

Fighting Games have been going through a new era over the last few years, with many older titles receiving surprise updates or new versions for modern systems. From adding rollback netcode to classic arcade titles to overhauled ports of past console games, projects like Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. or Dragon Ball FighterZ‘s rollback update have reinvigorated great entries in the genre. However, unlike simply gaining DLC a decade after launch like Skullgirls, one patch has seemingly broken a legendary fighting game’s legacy systems.

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Big bundles like the Capcom Fighting Collection series has updated a number of classic fighting games too, especially some of the best ones from arcade days. Yet, those games have brand-new online systems for players to experience, while some titles from past eras only received expansions or updates through community mods. Ironically, the game that has been the largest subject of modding efforts is the recipient of this surprise patch, making small bug fixes that have snowballed into greater issues.

The Ultimate version of Marvel vs. Capcom 3 has gotten a big Steam update, marking the first time the game has gotten any sort of patch years after its release. Originally launching in 2011, as the third edition of MvC3, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 is widely considered the definitive version of the title, including a complete roster with several additional fighters. Although the game is far from balanced with evergreen top tier characters like Vergil, Zero, and Doctor Doom, UMvC3 is a consistently supported game, still featured at major tournaments in the larger Fighting Game Community (FGC).

The update for this game is not extensive, and likely would have been unnoticed if they didn’t have such a big impact on the game. As of June 2026, UMvC3‘s patch notes include only two major points, including:

Miscellaneous Bug Fixes

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However, these “bug fixes” have drastically altered some mechanics pertaining to specific characters in the game, including some of the strongest fighters within it. According to X user Xeno, the character Phoenix is the one affected the most by the update, losing a core mechanic that made the fighter one of the strongest picks for any team. Phoenix can no longer enter the Dark Phoenix state that occurs when she runs out of health while the player has five bars of super meter, which could be an unintentional bug from the Steam patch.

Whether a glitch or not, the Dark Phoenix change is huge, nerfing one of the strongest characters in UMvC3. This is an odd way to revive this fighting game, but Phoenix is not the only fighter impacted by the Steam update. Other strong techniques for Nova have been removed, with the patch preventing a long-time screen lock glitch the character has often employed. In addition, the “Kubota Escape” has also been removed, preventing players from abusing a bug that tries to tag your character for a defeated one as a pseudo-exploit.

Multiple Bug Fixes & Compatibility Changes Have Broken One Of The Game’s Most Iconic Fighters

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Preventing Phoenix from accessing her strongest features effectively breaks the character, marking a heavy decrease in her strength. Unlike Nova and the Kubota Escape, which are tied to glitches and bugs that fans are happy to see removed, Phoenix’s change is game-changing. Teams can no longer rely on building meter to unleash the Dark Phoenix, fundamentally changing strategies that have been in place for nearly a decade.

As of this time of writing, there are still many unknowns to why this UMvC3 patch was made, and whether the changes to Phoenix were intentional or not. In all likelihood, the removal of Dark Phoenix was a mistake, as it takes away a core part of Phoenix’s character design from the original version of the game. Dark Phoenix will likely return in some way, after additional bug fixes are applied to the game. Since UMvC3 is hardly a hidden gem among fighting games, its known status and strong ongoing community could get this change reversed quickly.

Despite the unintended nature of the Steam update, the excitement its changes caused has many players wondering if there will be a larger balance patch in the game’s future. As a fighting game with possibly the largest disparity between low-tier and top-tier characters, a shift to power dynamics in this title would be fascinating. Getting rid of glitches and bugs in Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 is a good direction for one of the genre’s most praised titles, but this could suggest that further support from Capcom is being planned too.

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