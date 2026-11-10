Marathon’s Symbiosis Trailer Shows Off PvE, Roguelike Mode, and More

Bungie’s Symbiosis update for Marathon is poised to completely change the game and turn around the extraction shooter’s reputation. This new direction launches on December 8th, and the latest trailers show exactly why fans should get excited. The update adds major features, including a permanent PvE Expedition mode, a new PvP Deathmatch beta, and the Bishop Runner Shell. Marathon has built a reputation around tense PvPvE gameplay, but fans have long wanted a less competitive way to play, and this is the perfect response from Bungie. Better yet, the studio is offering everyone an opportunity to experience these changes firsthand.

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Beginning December 8, Marathon will host an Open Play Week, allowing anyone to download and experience the full game for free through December 15. Players will have access to the new Expedition mode, Bishop Runner Shell, updated Perimeter map, and additional gear and rewards. Any progress made during this open weekend will carry over to the full game. Additionally, Bungie is hosting a Crew Up event encouraging players to team up and tackle the new PvE content together. Symbiosis is the perfect way for newcomers and returning players to jump back into Marathon.

The biggest addition coming with Symbiosis is Expedition, a permanent PvE mode that introduces a different way to experience Marathon. For anyone who enjoys Bungie’s combat design but prefers fighting computer-controlled enemies rather than other players, Expedition is particularly appealing. The trailer highlights the game mode, and it looks to be perfect for players more interested in cooperative play.

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The trailer also showed off Deathmatch, the new PvP mode that will be available in beta while Bungie figures out the best way to implement it. Players are also getting a new Runner Shell in Bishop, which will provide even more varied gameplay. And of course, maps are being updated, with Perimeter seeing huge changes and additions.

To celebrate the update, Bungie is introducing Crew Up, a limited-time event running from December 8 at 12 PM PT through December 22 at 10 AM PT. Players can participate by redeeming the code DMA-T7Y-XJL through Bungie’s official website once Symbiosis launches. This grants players access to a new Events section in the Codex where they can complete more objectives and collect rewards.

Marathon has certainly seen its ups and downs, and the community has long been torn. Symbiosis is a fantastic way to bring the community together and give players what they have been asking for since launch. Bungie is hard at work turning Marathon into the game it wants it to be and showing players that their faith in the studio is well placed.