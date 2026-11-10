Hollow Knight: Silksong Leak Teases New, Unannounced DLC Is in the Works

A new leak tied to Hollow Knight: Silksong has teased that the acclaimed Metroidvania will be getting new DLC in the future that hasn’t yet been announced. Not long after its launch last year, developer Team Cherry revealed that it was working on Sea of Sorrow, which is new expansion content for Silksong. Not much was said about Sea of Sorrow at the time of its announcement other than giving it a broad 2026 release window. And while it’s not known if Sea of Sorrow will end up arriving before this year comes to a close, it seems like it won’t be the only expansion for the game.

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Spotted within the physical edition of Hollow Knight: Silksong, the game’s booklet refers to Sea of Sorrow as simply “the first giant expansion”. This wording implies that Sea of Sorrow won’t be the only DLC for Silksong, with Team Cherry seemingly developing other future content behind the scenes. Currently, Team Cherry hasn’t announced any DLC plans beyond Sea of Sorrow, but it’s clear that this upcoming expansion won’t represent the end of the studio’s work on Silksong.

It’s also worth noting that the booklet for Hollow Knight: Silksong doesn’t happen to mention a 2026 release window for Sea of Sorrow. While this might not mean anything, it does potentially indicate that the DLC is now going to be arriving later than once thought. Such a move wouldn’t be a surprise given Silksong’s lengthy development, but it does suggest that fans should be prepared to wait a bit longer than anticipated.

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To hear that Silksong will be getting multiple expansions isn’t much of a shock given how Team Cherry approached things with the original Hollow Knight. The first entry in the series received a number of substantial updates after its initial launch and added new bosses, locations, and other features based on player feedback. Clearly, Team Cherry is following this same strategy for its post-launch plans with Silksong, although Sea of Sorrow sounds as though it could be much more expansive than anything that was seen in the DLC for Hollow Knight.

With the end of the year coming up quickly, we should learn something official from Team Cherry about the future of Silksong and its release plans for Sea of Sorrow. Once we have more news to share on this front, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.

How do you feel about Team Cherry creating multiple major expansions for Silksong? And what else would you like to see added to the game in these future updates? Let me know for yourself down in the comments section.