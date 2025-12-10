New Strategy Game Free for Some Players on Steam

Strategy game fans have an exciting opportunity as an acclaimed title is offering a free deal for some players. This deal on Steam combines three existing games into one massive campaign that offers perhaps the most content of any strategy game ever made. While it has been available for some time, the developer has now made it completely free of charge for players who own the latest title in the trilogy. That’s right, for those who own Total War: Warhammer III, you can grab Total War: Warhammer III: Immortal Empires for free on Steam.

The only prerequisite for this free deal is that you own Total War: Warhammer III, which is currently on sale for just $14.99. With this one purchase, you not only gain access to one of the best strategy games of all time, but you also get a free campaign that offers the biggest map in any Total War game ever made. This deal is ongoing until Sunday, December 14th.

The Most Ambitious Total War Project

Total War: Warhammer III: Immortal Empires is, without a doubt, the biggest and most ambitious project developer Creative Assembly has ever attempted. While we don’t know the scale of its upcoming game yet, it is hard to imagine surpassing this. For the sheer amount of content, Immortal Empires is absolutely worth the asking price of Total War: Warhammer III, even when it is not on sale. But getting this massive campaign for the discounted $14.99 is a steal.

While Total War: Warhammer III may be more complicated and have a steeper learning curve than its predecessors, the content and gameplay are worth learning. And with Immortal Empires being bundled with the game, it’s a no-brainer. Playing the base game before heading into this campaign is a great way to prepare for a game that will last you countless hours and provide some of the best strategy in the industry.

Other Great Deals For Strategy Fans

Nearly the entire Total War series is on sale until the weekend ends, including Total War: Warhammer II, which many consider to be more accessible and just as good as Total War: Warhammer III. But if fantasy isn’t your thing, other historical titles are on sale, from Three Kingdoms to Rome II. But these are far from the only strategy games on sale.

Humankind is currently on sale, and it offers a nice competition to the iconic Civilization series. While not in the same vein, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is an incredibly strategic game that focuses on smaller party conflict, but maintains the same depth. And finally, Warhammer 40K fans can pick up Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War at a discount right now as well.

