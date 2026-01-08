5 Turn-based Strategy Games You Forgot Were Awesome

With the rise in popularity of real-time strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, and Command and Conquer, turn-based strategy games have fallen out of favor over the last few decades. That said, the genre isn’t quite dead. Developers are still periodically dropping new turn-based strategy games, and the addition of turn-based tactics games like XCOM gives fans plenty of options. And even if you aren’t pleased with the current state of the genre, there are quite a few hidden gems that you might have missed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are five turn-based strategy games you may have forgotten.

5) Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

Depending on your sensibilities, The Bearded Ladies’ Mutant Year Zero might not qualify for this list. It’s a turn-based tactics game in the vein of XCOM, but introduces real-time exploration elements to give it a fresh take. So while it’s technically not a turn-based strategy game, it felt weird not to include something from this genre offshoot, given how closely interwoven strategy and tactics games are.

Plus, Mutant Year Zero is one of the best turn-based games of the last decade, and you rarely hear it mentioned. Each character in your party feels like a distinct person, and you can use mutations to perfect your build. The mix of real-time sneaking and turn-based strategy is a perfect combination that more developers should use. And if you really hate that I included it here, there’s a special treat for you at the bottom of this list.

4) Heroes of Might and Magic 3

The Heroes of Might and Magic series is one of the best turn-based strategy series of the ’90s, but it fell off in the 2000s. Back in ’99, HoMM 3 took the formula of the first two games and distilled it into nearly perfect gameplay. The additions of new victory conditions and larger maps were well received, and the extra factions gave players even more replay value.

If you read reviews at the time, many critics claimed that HoMM 3 was a reminder that turn-based game was still “alive and well.” Given the push and pull between turn-based and real-time fans at the time, HoMM 3 felt like an important game to have in your salvo if you preferred the former. Fortunately, there’s an upcoming Heroes of Might and Magic on the horizon, so fans might finally get to return to their favorite series when Olden Era launches in 2026.

3) Warlords

Image courtesy of Ubisoft

Warlords is a 1990 release, so it might be tough to go back to. Still, it was one of the early strategy games to take players to a fantasy realm. Players could take control of everything from Storm Giants and Horse Lords to Orcs and Grey Dwarves. Plus, you could play with up to eight friends in hot seat play. For younger readers, that was essentially pass and play, where players would take turns on the same computer.

That first game spawned a series of four mainline games. However, the most notable addition Warlords made to gaming might be the Puzzle Quest series. The Bejeweled-like takes place in the Warlords universe, which was invented as part of creator Steve Fawkner’s Dungeons and Dragons campaign from the ’80s.

2) Blood Bowl

Blood Bowl understands that football, at its core, is a turn-based strategy game. Each coach calls a new play every 30 seconds or so, and the players then have to complete that play to the best of their abilities. Sure, there’s some randomness thrown in because several humans are involved with different ideas of what will lead to success, but football translates to turn-based strategy well.

Now, Blood Bowl does let you play a real-time version of football, but the turn-based version is much more fun. Controlling a team of fantasy-based characters as you try to work your way through the career mode is a blast. The series has two sequels, although Blood Bowl 3 has largely been a disappointment due to its inclusion of microtransactions. Thankfully, the first two games are still readily available.

1) Civilization: Alpha Centauri and Call to Power

For many, Civilization is the gold standard for turn-based strategy, and it’s hard to argue. The devs at Firaxis Games continue to outdo themselves with each entry, giving players games that they will inevitably spend hundreds of hours in. However, I want to talk about a few spin-offs from the main series that launched in the late ’90s.

Alpha Centauri is the more popular spin-off. It took the Civ 2 game engine and added tons of improvements. Those included simultaneous multiplayer, customizable units, and more modding options. Going through the campaign felt like playing a turn-based version of a great sci-fi novel. It’s widely viewed as one of Firaxis best games and with good reason. Alpha Centauri was a revelation at the time, and it’s a shame we haven’t received a true sequel.

Meanwhile, Call to Power, which was developed by Activision and not Firaxis, takes the Civilization engine and lets players advance much further in the future. You don’t stop in the 21st century. Instead, you can advance to the year 3000, which means an expanded space colonization system. It’s definitely the weaker game, but the addition of space (and an improved sea system) gave players an idea of where Civ could potentially take them. Call to Power did get a sequel in 2000, but that game lacks the Civilization tag, as Activision lost the rights. Still, it had a few solid improvements and is widely available.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!