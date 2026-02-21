After 7 Years, One of the Most Underrated RPGs Is Finally Getting the Sequel It Deserves

All too often, genuinely incredible RPGs release to little fanfare, perhaps garnering enough of a cult following to penetrate the fringes of the zeitgeist but never generating enough popularity to warrant a sequel. That’s a shame, as many of these RPGs, critically acclaimed or otherwise, offer a unique take on familiar tropes, interesting worlds and topics previously unexplored by AAA developers, and ideas that feel refreshing in an era of regression and stagnation.

I had assumed that 2019’s GreedFall, the extremely enjoyable BioWare-esque RPG from developer Spiders, would come and go, a forgotten masterpiece destined to be relegated to the dusty, dank, hallowed halls reserved for the most underrated RPGs of all time. Fortunately, that isn’t the case, and its pre-sequel, GreedFall 2: The Dying World, is finally releasing into 1.0 very soon. This isn’t just incredible news for fans of its predecessor, but for RPGs in general, especially Dragon Age, as it ushers in a new era of daring, experimental indies and AAs offering what the blockbuster titles have failed to for far too long.

GreedFall 2’s Early Access Launch Made It A Better RPG

Image Courtesy Of Spiders

Technically, GreedFall 2 has been available since 2024, although those who played it back then likely wished it wasn’t. Benefitting from the cult following its predecessor had garnered since its release in 2019, Spiders released a small portion of the GreedFall 2 experience into Early Access in the hopes of building its next RPG alongside the community. Frankly, for games of this size and budget, that’s always the best move, as it prevents developers from creating in isolation, and involves those who’ll have a vested interest in buying the game when it inevitably launches into 1.0.

The initial launch was met with some valid criticism, but Spiders’ dedication to the game and its vividly realized world allowed it to persevere and improve it at every given opportunity. That time spent in Early Access has meant that GreedFall 2 is a significantly better game now, with incredible combat, a staggeringly beautiful world, a phenomenal soundtrack, and writing that, at the very least, rivals the impactful dialogue from its predecessor. Simply put, GreedFall 2 is a more than worthy successor to the original, a sequel in the purest sense of the word. It offers a bigger, better, and bolder experience to those seeking a more strategic, thoughtful, and inspired RPG.

I sincerely hope the efforts made by Spiders to make GreedFall 2 a better experience pay off, as, at least in my opinion, it represents so much more than merely being a sequel to one of the most underrated games. GreedFall 2 marks a continued attempt at ensuring the variety and wonders the RPG genre once offered stay alive. Truly, if it wasn’t for Spiders, and GreedFall 2 by extension, the RPG genre, at least as it was once known, would be very much on the way out.

GreedFall 2 Is Keeping The AA RPG Well And Truly Alive

Image Courtesy Of Spiders

It used to be that new entries in the broader RPG genre, specifically in the West, were a dime a dozen. Long before the genre’s rich history and conventions were boiled down to simply having stats and a skill tree, developers of all shapes and sizes were trying their hand at creating the next immersive role-playing experience for a new generation to sink its teeth into. From The Elder Scrolls to Gothic, Two Worlds, Sacred 2, and so many more, the range of RPG offerings was vast, varied, and, above all else, fun. That, however, began to dwindle as the budgets required to create such impressive RPG games increased exponentially, and smaller development teams were largely shut out.

Additionally, thanks to studios like Ubisoft co-opting the term for games that barely fit the most basic description of an RPG, it meant that the genre became oversaturated with low-quality imitations of what had come before. That’s why studios like BioWare and Bethesda became so cherished and beloved, as they continued to offer what few others were capable of. Unfortunately, their meteoric rise to success was followed by a swift and disappointing descent into mediocrity, leaving few other viable options within the RPG genre to enjoy. Luckily, Spiders entered the picture with its modest but ambitious attempts at aping the success of studios like BioWare.

GreedFall 2 continues its efforts to resurrect the AA RPG, the likes of which studios such as Pirahana Bytes once popularized. Where games like Dragon Age: The Veilguard seem intent on distancing themselves from the storied history and traditions of the RPG genre, GreedFall 2 is actively embracing them, becoming a game perfect for Dragon Age: Origins fans, rather ironically. It is bringing back the charm and diversity of old-school RPGs with the benefit of modern game design and conveniences, something that the genre and industry need more of.

It follows in the footsteps of games like Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Atomfall, those seeking to return to a simpler time when not everything was a bloated 100-hour-long experience determined to rob you of all your free time. That isn’t to say that GreedFall 2 is a short game, but rather that its design doesn’t reflect the frustrating trends that plague modern gaming, especially within the unrecongnizable mess that is the RPG genre today. GreedFall 2’s existence is reassuring for those of us who long for the golden era of RPGs, and a showcase of the best the genre has to offer for those who never got to experience it.

