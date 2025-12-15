All 3 New Star Wars Projects That Have Just Been Announced

2025 has been a big year for Star Wars, and it’s coming to an end with some major announcements. The future of Star Wars is gradually taking shape, and next year we’ll be treated to the franchise’s (hopefully big) return to the box office in The Mandalorian and Grogu. After years focusing on Star Wars TV shows, Lucasfilm is heading back to the big screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But that doesn’t mean movies are all we have to look forward to. Lucasfilm has rounded out the year with a series of thrilling announcements, real fan-pleasers with the potential to breathe new life into the franchise. Here are the three big, new reveals made by Lucasfilm over the last few days.

Star Wars: The Fate of the Old Republic

Play video

First up is Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, a clear spiritual successor to the original award-winning KotOR games – even featuring original KotOR director and ex-BioWare veteran Casey Hudson as project lead. The game is only in the earliest stages of development, although Hudson has taken to social media to debunk rumors it could be 2030 before it comes out. One thing’s for sure; with Hudson involved, it will definitely be worth the wait.

We don’t know much about the plot of Fate of the Old Republic just yet, with the trailer simply featuring a glimpse of an unknown Jedi. Some speculate this could be Bastila Shan, Revan’s wife in the original (now non-canon) KotOR stories, but this is far from confirmed. Others point out that the title appears to refer to the end of the Old Republic era, the final war between the Jedi and the Sith in the days of Darth Bane. Absent further details, anything is possible.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

Play video

Next up is Star Wars: Galactic Racer, which continues the franchise’s long tradition of racing games. Set between the original trilogy and the sequels, this racing game visits some pretty iconic locations – the first trailer teasing action set on Jakku, the planet where Rey was brought up. That trailer is certainly the perfect way to celebrate the tenth anniversary of The Force Awakens.

The game’s place in the Star Wars timeline raises the possibility we’ll see some iconic characters – not just the likes of Sebulba. Han Solo is known to have returned to the underground during this time period, and there have even been comments that he got involved in racing. It’s entirely possible Han will be a playable character in Galactic Racer, and the idea has left gamers thrilled.

The Shadow of Maul

Finally, there’s also an official prequel to Darth Maul’s upcoming Star Wars TV show. Written by Benjamin Percy and featuring art by Madibek Musabeckov, this five-issue miniseries kicks off on March 4, 2026, and it will explore the aftermath of Order 66 – which the former Sith Apprentice barely survived thanks to Ahsoka’s help. The comic book will introduce readers to Janix, a criminal haven that will lie at the heart of the new TV series.

“It’s a story about cops, criminal syndicates, a neon-lit, shadow-alleyed city that hides many sins and secrets,” Percy teased. “I’m teamed up with an artist who’s already a Star Wars veteran and legend: Madibek Musabeckov. His art is gritty and grounded and perfectly matches the noir tone. We’ve been in close contact with Lucasfilm—reading scripts and watching episodes of this fantastic new animated series—and our story will serve as a prelude to what viewers will see play out on the screen.”

What do you think of this new game? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!