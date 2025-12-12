New Star Wars Racing Game Announced With a Returning Prequels Character

Yet another Star Wars game was announced at The Game Awards, but this time, it’s a racing game! The Star Wars universe is quite expansive and it makes proper use of the fact that is indeed a universe. It’s not just about massive wars with lightsabers and space dogfights. There are stories big and small, across all genres. Some are action/adventures, some are smaller in scale. One of the games we saw at The Game Awards was Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, a brand new RPG that will serve as a successor to Knights of the Old Republic. It’s hard to top that, but it wasn’t the only Star Wars game either.

Toward the end of The Game Awards, developer Fuse Games presented a new look at its next game, Star Wars: Galactic Racer. It was a big surprise, but a welcome one. The new game will feature not only a single player campaign with a new character named Shade, but also a competitive multiplayer mode. Eagle-eyed Star Wars fans may have also noticed a familiar face at the end of the trailer. That’s right, Sebulba himself will be featured in this new Star Wars game.

“There’s so much love for Sebulba on the team and across the Star Wars community,” Fuse Games co-founder Matt Webster said in a blog post about the game. “There are particular reasons why he finds his way into our trailer as well as a detail in this shot that may lead to even more questions…the answers to which we’ll have to leave to another time!”

It’s worth noting that the trailer featured glimpses at Jakku, seemingly post-original trilogy based on the downed star destroyers. With that said, this will be years after we first saw Sebulba in the Star Wars canon. It’s not totally clear when Star Wars: Galactic Racer takes place, but it seems to be placed somewhere around the timeline of the sequel trilogy. The new Star Wars racing game is due out in 2026 for consoles and PC, so fans won’t have to wait too long to cruise through the various planets in a galaxy far, far away.

It’s an exciting time to be a Star Wars fan who is into video games, especially since there are also rumblings that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 will be getting a remake. That could be years away, though, so don’t hold your breath for it.

