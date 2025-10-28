Battlefield 6’s Battle Royale Has Vehicles and Features Not in the Main Game

Battlefield 6‘s battle royale gives players access to content that isn’t even in the main game. Battlefield 6 has been a resounding success so far thanks to its epic multiplayer. Although the campaign wasn’t received too well, the multiplayer is the meat and potatoes of this game, and it absolutely delivers. Of course, there are areas where Battlefield 6 can be improved upon, and it sounds like the team at Battlefield Studios is listening to feedback to improve the game, but it is still a smash hit. Now, it looks like the game is only going to grow more thanks to a surprise release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After months of rumors, Battlefield 6‘s battle royale has released out of nowhere. As part of Battlefield 6 Season 1, a new free-to-play game called Battlefield REDSEC has been released. You don’t have to own the full game, this stands completely on its own and it boasts even more than just a battle royale mode. There’s also a new PVP mode known as Gauntlet that is a highly competitive experience, but doesn’t limit you to just one life. It’s fast-paced, but still high stakes. However, this game brings other unique surprises as well.

Battlefield 6‘s Battle Royale Teases Naval Warfare With New Boats

battlefield 6

Something that stood out to me most about Battlefield REDSEC lies within its vehicles. Players can fly helicopters, drive buggies, and command tanks, but that’s not all. Much to my surprise, Battlefield 6‘s battle royale has boats. These aren’t present in the main game yet, but have been in high demand. I wouldn’t necessarily call this naval warfare just yet, but it’s certainly a start.

Fans have been demanding boats in Battlefield 6 since the beta, as none of the maps in the base game currently feature any kind of explorable bodies of water. Everything is pretty restricted to land, but the team did previously tease their inclusion. Not only that, but boats were even found in the game’s code. It’s possible that the leak was in reference to Battlefield REDSEC, however. That said, it is still expected that boats will be added to the main game’s multiplayer at some point.

As far as I have seen, these boats are limited to RHIBs, the inflatable motorized naval vehicles that sport a mounted MG. There doesn’t appear to be anything more heavily armored or featuring more powerful weaponry, but that’s because most of the fighting will take place on land. However, this will likely be a great way to maneuver the map without having to run directly into someone.

Of course, there are other features unique to Battlefield REDSEC and the battle royale, such as an armor function. Similar to Warzone, players can sport armor plating to protect them from damage. Certain classes, such as assault, will be able to make more use of armor plating as well, thanks to class-specific traits.

With that said, the boats are definitely going to be the biggest difference and will hopefully get fans hyped about their eventual inclusion in a future multiplayer update. Battlefield 6 Season 1’s new maps don’t feature boats either, so fans will likely have to wait until next year to see them properly integrated into the multiplayer.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!