Battlefield’s Battle Royale Officially Revealed and It’s Out Right Now: All Details Explained

Battlefield 6‘s free-to-play battle royale experience, known as Battlefield REDSEC, is out right now, and it’s much bigger than we actually thought. Battlefield 6 is one of 2025’s biggest games so far and will likely be one of the top-sellers, partially because it’s an extremely well-made shooter that took player feedback into consideration. In just three days, Battlefield 6 sold 7 million copies and will likely go well beyond that, especially with the imminent release of new content for the game. It’s one of the most expansive games of this fall thanks to a campaign, multiplayer, a battle royale, and Battlefield 6‘s custom Portal content.

As leaks and rumors suggested, Battlefield REDSEC (short for Redacted Sector) is out now and was shadow dropped by EA. The team behind Battlefield gave me an exclusive presentation on this new game last week, walking me through the various modes within it, and it’s a bit more ambitious than anyone could’ve expected. This is much more than just another battle royale experience. It is a standalone game, but those who own Battlefield 6 will get the most out of it.

Battlefield 6‘s Battle Royale Explained

Of course, the battle royale is the big driver for Battlefield REDSEC. 100 players (either part of squads or duos) will drop into the biggest map in Battlefield history, known as Fort Lyndon, which is set in sunny Southern California. Battlefield 6 Season 1 is adding a new map known as Eastwood, which appears to be making at least a partial debut as a POI in Battlefield REDSEC based on its signature country club and golf carts. It’s unclear if that entire map will be featured in the battle royale, but at the very least, the country club at its center does appear to be there.

As with any battle royale experience, there is a dangerous ring pushing you closer to other players. In this battle royale, the ring is fatal and will light you on fire as soon as it touches you. You won’t have the ability to strategically hang back just behind the ring to get the jump on people. It will just kill you.

Battlefield Studios has put in a great deal of care in making this a deep, nuanced experience and not just a tacked on experience. The map is filled with secrets and intel, the mechanics are more dynamic than eliminating every other player, and the core Battlefield identity remains in-tact. That means destruction plays a major role in this battle royale and the trailer even confirms large buildings can be completely demolished. The entire map can’t be flattened, however, so expect some structures to still have a bit of durability similar to multiplayer.

Classes also play a role in this battle royale, though they’ve been tweaked to fit more for the gameplay of this mode. For the Assault class, you’ll still be able to use the ladder, a tool that may have even more value in battle royale, but you’ll also have new traits, such as increased armor recharge rates, the ability to revive teammates to full health, and more. Training paths can also lead to upgraded gadgets, such as a recon drone that can drop bombs on foes or an RPG that can become a guided missile.

Battlefield REDSEC‘s battle royale also pushes players to do more than just be the last one standing. There are missions within each match that will have you completing special objectives, targeting specific squads, and much more in order to gain the edge with powerful and lucrative rewards. If you stop players from completing their missions, you’ll also be rewarded. However, you don’t just have to pick up objectives. There are more dynamic opportunities to beef up your squad. In some of the footage that I saw, there were hidden safes that could be cracked open with a repair torch and give you special rewards.

The biggest and most notable rewards you can get are keycards. Some special trailers and containers hold access to Battlefield’s glorious war machines. Find or earn a keycard and you can wield something like a tank. Of course, just because you can blow people to kingdom come with a tank doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed a win. Engineers will have their rocket launchers and anti-tank gadgets to counter armored vehicles, so you’ll still have to take caution.

Players will be able to build their own loadout as well, allowing them to kit out a favorite gun and prepare for battle. However, you’ll have to earn it. You can either complete missions that specifically give you your loadout as a reward, or you can race to collect it from a loadout drop event. However, there isn’t one for every living squad, so you’ll have to get to it first and fight others for it.

As for the future of this mode, the team promised updates will come to Battlefield REDSEC over time, but they aren’t going into specifics right now. It’s not clear if there will be more maps or any major gameplay innovations, but this is just the beginning of this new game.

It seems like Battlefield Studios has very carefully and intelligently woven the core fundamentals of the Battlefield experience into a battle royale with destruction, class play, and vehicles all serving as major pillars for this experience. Of course, we’ll have to see it all in practice before knowing if they’ve stuck the landing, but the pieces are there for one of the best battle royales on the market.

What Else Is Included in Battlefield REDSEC?

Battlefield REDSEC boasts not only a battle royale mode with an all-new map but also an additional PvP mode known as Gauntlet, as well as new Portal content for Battlefield 6. This is a great entry point into the world of Battlefield 6 if you don’t already own it, as you’ll be able to get your feet wet with the mechanics of the game and also earn progression towards the main game. Gauntlet will be the most notable inclusion beyond battle royale, as it’s a brand-new PvP mode that will appeal to those who don’t really care for the battle royale genre.

In Gauntlet, 8 squads of 4 players will duke it out on Fort Lyndon. You’ll be assigned a variety of dynamic missions and have to compete against the other squads across multiple rounds. However, the way you get eliminated isn’t through getting killed, it’s by having the least amount of points. At the end of the round, the worst-scoring squad will be removed from the game. It’s highly competitive and has a tournament-like structure, eventually leading to two squads facing off directly for the win.

It’s a really smart addition that ensures players can get involved with Battlefield 6 without having to play something that is slower-paced and features limited lives like battle royale. It’s something that would probably work just as well in Battlefield 6, but the team has made it completely free for everyone through Battlefield REDSEC.

Additionally, Portal will be a big part of Battlefield REDSEC. Players will be able to make custom experiences within Fort Lyndon, allowing for not just more absurd game types and ideas, but also more traditional Battlefield experiences as well, such as Conquest game types. It’s a smart way to give players new content, even if they don’t care for battle royale’s formula.

How Does Progression in Battlefield REDSEC Work?

Everything you do in Battlefield REDSEC will count towards progression in Battlefield 6 and vice versa. They share the same battle pass and your challenges will also continue in this new experience. There are some challenges exclusive to specific games such as exclusive challenges only achievable in REDSEC, but it all works towards one overarching system. There isn’t an exclusive battle pass for REDSEC or anything like that, it will be unified.

All of this starts today with the launch of Battlefield 6 Season 1, so you can get a pretty good idea of how everything overlaps. Ultimately, it’s a pretty ambitious undertaking, but one that will likely be quite fruitful for the community. Not only will it add a lot of variety to the existing Battlefield experience, but it will also likely lure in more people to Battlefield 6 proper. It all seems extremely promising and helps solidify Battlefield 6 as a major player in the live-service space going forward.

