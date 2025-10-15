Battlefield 6 Leak Reveals Highly Requested Content May Be Coming Soon

A new Battlefield 6 leak suggests we may be getting some of the most requested content fans have wanted to see. Battlefield is a franchise that is built on the idea of “all-out warfare”. Players can take to the land, sea, and air to fight over objectives and control the map using infantry play or vehicles. It takes a lot of time to master all the different forms of play, but it can be highly rewarding. A great jet player can control the skies and limit the enemy’s aerial forces, a great tank player can push the enemy team back from an objective and distract their armor, and a great helicopter pilot can bomb objectives or snipers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Battlefield 6 is great and delivers the Battlefield experience most people wants, even though there are some flaws that can and seemingly will be improved upon. However, it is missing some pieces of other Battlefield games, which makes it feel like a slight step back in some regards.

Levolution has largely taken a backseat to the rest of the game and there’s a major lack of naval warfare. There are no boats in the game whatsoever, meaning the sea aspect of things is completely absent. Of course, naval warfare was more of a Battlefield 3 and 4 thing in the first place, so it’s not a major staple, but it is an example of some regression in a modern-day Battlefield.

Battlefield 6 Leak Indicates Return to Naval Warfare

battlefield 6

With that said, the tides may be turning. Insider Gaming has obtained code that hints at naval warfare coming to Battlefield 6. Specifically, the code makes reference to jet skis and RHIBs, the traditional battle boats seen in Battlefield 3 and 4. Unfortunately, the details start and end here, as there’s no indicator as to when this content may be added, but it does suggest it is in the works. It may also suggest that this has been in the works for some time, meaning it could come with Battlefield 6 Season 2, which would likely begin in January.

Battlefield 6 Season 1 begins later this month and will feature two brand new maps, but from the brief glimpses we’ve gotten, they don’t seem to revolve around water so it’s unlikely they’d feature any kind of boats or jet skis. Fans have been requesting a return to naval combat and it was recently teased by the Battlefield 6 team that would be coming, alongside little birds. Only time will tell when all of this will arrive, but hopefully it’s not too far away.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!