Battlefield 6’s Portal Mode Is About to Suffer the Same Fate It Did in 2042

While Battlefield 2042 may not have been the best game in the series, it introduced a fan favorite mode with Portal Mode. This was essentially a sandbox game mode where players could create custom experiences pulling weapons and maps from across Battlefield’s history. For a time, it was a nostalgic playground that rewarded creativity, that is, until EA and DICE ruined the game mode forever. Now, it looks like that same cycle may be happening with Battlefield 6, and so soon after the game launched as well. If the course continues, then history will repeat itself, effectively killing Battlefield 6’s Portal Mode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the latest round of updates for Battlefield 6, it seems Portal Mode is being caught in the crossfire of EA and DICE’s ongoing battle with XP farming. In Battlefield 2042, the XP earned from this mode was nerfed to prevent players from playing custom maps to meet difficulty challenges. It seems the same thing is happening in Battlefield 6, and as part of a larger plan to adjust progression, big changes have been made to Portal Mode in the series’ most recent game.

What is Going On With Portal Mode in Battlefield 6?

image courtesy of electronic arts

EA and DICE have reduced the XP earned in Battlefield 6’s Portal Mode as well as rewards. The match completion bonus caps at 150%, while all other rewards and bonuses seemed to be nerfed or removed altogether. This deters XP farmers who attempt to complete challenges like repairing a certain amount of vehicle damage in a match, but it also disincentivizes other players to play Portal Mode. This is punishing players for something a minority is doing.

This minority is building custom games that are aimed at exploiting the progression systems. Portal Mode was intended for players to create unique and engaging game modes. Something like helicopters vs. snipers, or knives only. Instead, some servers are used for low-risk matches or AFK games that quickly complete challenges, earning massive amounts of XP to rank up.

This situation mirrors exactly what happened in Battlefield 2042. At launch, Portal Mode was similarly nerfed to provide less XP due to players finding the same exploits. Initially, DICE shut off XP entirely before relenting to strict limits. By the time full XP progression returned a year later, the damage had been done. Portal Mode was effectively a ghost town as most players had moved on. The same thing seems to be happening now with Battlefield 6 as players abandon the game mode in response to these changes.

Will Portal Mode Get Fixed in Battlefield 6?

image courtesy of electronic arts

There’s a glimmer of hope, but it’s faint. Initially, the announced changes affected the main multiplayer modes, but have now been extended to Portal Mode. The developers have not yet clarified whether these would be temporary measures or long-term changes. With the game’s recent launch, the developers are likely closely monitoring the situation and will make further adjustments as time goes. Sadly, this just leaves players in a frustrating state of uncertainty.

If Battlefield 2042’s timeline is any indication, it could be months or even a full year before Portal Mode’s progression returns to normal. But this could easily be too late. This is a game mode that thrives on early creativity and momentum. If Battlefield Studios waits too long to improve progression in this mode, players may have already moved on, which is a shame considering the incredibly high player count.

The worst part is how prevalent this game mode was marketed for Battlefield 6. Now, after fans have already spent money, it is effectively being taken away from them. There has to be a better solution. Battlefield Studios needs to find a way to penalize those servers that are used for exploitation while leaving other legitimate servers alone. Better moderation would prevent punishing players who want to play unique modes and allow them to earn XP as intended. Until that time, there is little incentive to stay in this game mode rather than the main multiplayer modes.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!