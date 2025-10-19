Battlefield 6 Fans Want These Classic Series Features to Return

Battlefield 6 fans may love the game, but they feel like it is lacking some fine touches that made previous games so special. It’s clear that Battlefield 6 is a megaton game that is going to dominate the fall. The game sold 7 million copies in its opening weekend and has likely only grown since then with more people buying the game following word of mouth. There’s also an extensive post-launch plan for the game with Battlefield 6 Season 1 beginning this month. Multiple maps, modes, and weapons will be added to the game before the end of the year, and that will likely only drive more players toward the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s a lot of discussion around the community with regards to what the game has done right and what it has done wrong. Some feel the maps are too small and it diminishes the overall grand scale of the game, especially since Battlefield is known for having epic play spaces with jets, tanks, and infantry. Battlefield 6 still has some of that, but fans are hoping that the experience will be deepened with post-launch updates and content. The team behind Battlefield 6 has been responding to requests that fans have, going as far as teasing vehicles and features that aren’t in the game yet.

Battlefield 6 Fans Want to See Dynamic Weather, Bollards, and More Return

With that said, Reddit user Rainy55 compiled some features they want to see return in Battlefield 6. Some of these are smaller touches while others are more grand and may require a greater bit of effort to implement. On the smaller side, they want to see bollards return from Battlefield 4. This would force drivers to either ditch their vehicles amidst an ambush or find new routes in order to avoid hitting the bollards, something that would be really cool and create a greater degree of map control. Additionally, they suggested elevators as a more immersive alternative to the ziplines that exist in the game already.

On the more ambitious side of things, they also suggested dynamic weather and times of day in Battlefield 6. Previous games have had rainstorms, sandstorms, and so on, but they were more scripted events rather than something more dynamic. However, it would spice things up and provide new challenges and refreshing ways to experience maps. They also suggested hidden paths like sewers or subway tunnels to flank enemies and create more verticality in the maps.

Separately from this user’s post, there have been calls for a return to levolution in Battlefield 6. It exists to a degree in the game with the crane on Mirak Valley, but it’s a far cry from the skyscraper tumbling down in Siege of Shanghai or the entire map being flooded in Flood Zone. The developers have heard those pleas, too, and teased that maybe that could happen again in the future.

What do you want to see in Battlefield 6? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!