Battlefield 6 Players Slam DICE and EA for Removing Battlefield 5 Feature

Battlefield 6 is out, and it is proving massively popular. And the reception has been positive as well. For example, it has an 83% approval rating on Steam, 4.26 stars out of 5 on the PlayStation Store, and 4.5 stars out of 5 on the Xbox Store. Meanwhile, on Metacritic, it has an 83. This is better than the reception Battlefield 5 earned, and substantially better than Battlefield 2042, the game’s two most immediate predecessors. To this end, this may be the best game in the series since Battlefield 4.

Battlefield 6 isn’t perfect, though. There are indeed some issues. For example, the maps aren’t very good. Meanwhile, there are some smaller decisions made with the game by DICE and EA that are both puzzling and frustrating fans. For example, in the aforementioned Battlefield 5, you were able to choose the gender of your class. You can not do this in Battlefield 6. Rather, each class is assigned a gender. Since the game’s launch, this is easily the second most common complaint on the series’ Reddit page, behind complaints about the maps, which are so common that they are threatening to cause a civil war on the Battlefield Reddit page.

“Let Us Choose”

“DICE, let us choose the gender of our class, please,” reads the title of one of these posts, which is one of the top posts on the Battlefield Reddit page right now.

As the post goes on to point out, as well as many comments, not only is stripping the choice annoying, but it has an impact on gameplay as well. Because Support and Engineer are gender locked to female, often all you will hear are female soldiers screaming out, calling for medics. Suffice to say, it can break immersion, an important element of any first-person shooter, let alone one that makes an attempt at realism.

One of the top comments on one of these posts claims DICE is removing complaints about this very thing on Reddit and Steam discussions, but this has not been confirmed. To this end, it is also unclear if DICE is aware of this issue, but considering how common and loud this complaint is, it’s hard to imagine it has missed the feedback.

That said, this is not an easy fix. You can’t just adjust some sliders and fix this, so whatever the case may be, don’t expect any changes on this anytime soon. For what it is worth, DICE has responded to some highly-requested changes already, but not this one. This may not be the best sign for those hoping it will be changed.

Beyond this issue — and beyond complaints about the maps — much of the reaction so far has been positive, which lines up with our own review of the first-person military shooter.

