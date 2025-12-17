Be Careful Claiming This New Free PS Plus Game

PlayStation Plus users should beware when it comes to claiming a new free game this month. PlayStation Plus is one of the best services out there in gaming, as it provides a ton of extra value for players. Of course, you get dealt a few free games (typically pretty good ones) every month to keep for good, but there’s also an extensive library of games you can choose from at any given time. There are other great benefits too from time to time, but those free games plus the online functionality are largely the biggest selling points for PlayStation fans.

This month, PlayStation Plus users can get some truly incredible games like The Outlast Trials and Killing Floor 3. These are excellent co-op titles that will likely massively benefit from being made widely available. It’s an easy way to get a group of friends together and have something new and fun to play. However, there is one other game in the monthly line-up that may create some issues. LEGO Horizon Adventures is also free with PlayStation Plus this month, something you may want to snag. It came out last fall, but largely bombed and failed to make any kind of impression despite have a multiplatform release on PC and Nintendo Switch.

New PS Plus Game Could Cause Issues

If you’re eager to pick up LEGO Horizon Adventures as part of the new PS Plus games, be warned, because there’s an easy way to screw things up. As already noted, there is a game catalog, not unlike Xbox Game Pass, through PS Plus which allows you to download games out of an ever-evolving library. It’s expensive, but these are only playable for as long as they are in this catalog through the PlayStation Plus Extra tier (the second most expensive tier). However, there are also a handful of monthly free games available with every PlayStation Plus tier.

Here’s where the issue lies: LEGO Horizon Adventures is in both the catalog and the free monthly games. So, if you claim this game as a PlayStation Extra or Premium member, you may end up claiming it through the catalog. If that happens, you won’t be able to keep the free-to-keep version of the game, as the license is only valid for the catalog version. PlayStation Plus Essential members (the lowest tier) shouldn’t have an issue claiming the game, as they’re not able to claim anything from the catalog in the first place.

Make sure you select the right version and you should be able to avoid this issue entirely, otherwise, the game may not be playable after it leaves the catalog without purchasing a new copy. It’s a complicated matter that the folks over at PlayStation Lifestyle have been preaching about for some time now, as this isn’t the first PlayStation Plus game to experience this. There’s no real workaround if you claim the wrong version, and there’s no telling if PlayStation will actually fix it.

