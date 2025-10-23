PlayStation Plus Subscribers Warned to be Careful Downloading New Free RPG

PlayStation Plus subscribers have been warned to be careful downloading one of October 2025’s free games, an RPG. The PS5 RPG is specifically free to claim this month with a subscription to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, the middle and most expensive tiers of the subscription service, as part of the October 2025 lineup. The RPG is not free with PS Plus Essential, the standard tier of the Sony subscription service, but it was back in August. And this is where subscribers need to be cautious.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, one of the new free PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium games is Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which was made free to all tiers of the subscription service back in August as a PlayStation Plus Essential game. Now, free PS Plus Essential games are free to keep perpetually, as long as you retain an active subscription. The same is not true with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, which are only available for free as long as the game is available in the libraries of these two subscriptions. However, the PlayStation Store lets you download games with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, even if you already own them via PS Plus Essential. And when it does this, it overrides the license. As a result, where you would have previously kept the download permanently, you will now lose the download when it leaves Extra and Premium.

Sony Won’t Acknowledge the Issue

This issue, this glitch has been known for at least a year; however, Sony hasn’t just not fixed it, it hasn’t even acknowledged it. Whether it is aware of the issue or not, we do not know, but many PlayStation Plus subscribers have been caught by the issue and have consequently complained about it.

Until Sony fixes this issue, assuming it ever does, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers need to double-check whether or not they already have a new free game in their library via PS Plus Essential. There is no built-in with the PS Store to do this, so you will just have to check manually each time.

One of this month’s free PlayStation Plus Essential games is being hailed as one of the “best-looking” PS5 games ever. It will almost certainly be made free with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium in the future. Hopefully, this issue will be fixed by the time it is.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.

H/T, PSLS.