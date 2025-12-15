PS Plus Users Can Download 2023 Star Wars Game for Free, But Time Is Running Out

Those with a PlayStation Plus subscription have roughly 24 hours to download and play a Star Wars game from 2023 free. Come December 16, free access to the Star Wars game will cease. Obviously, 24 hours is not a lot of time with a video game, however, the game in question is only about 3 to 6 hours long, which means one day is plenty enough of time to beat the game before its free access ends. Those at the Essential tier though don’t have to worry about this deadline because they don’t have free access to the Star Wars game to begin with, only PS Plus subscribers at the Extra and Premium tiers do. More than this, those without the PlayStation VR2 accessory also don’t need worry about any of this because it can only be played with the VR headset. Some VR games can be played like standard games with a controller and a display, but this is not one of them.

The Star Wars game in question is specifically Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, which was made free with PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium back in December 2024. A year later, it is being removed from these PS Plus libraries. For those unfamiliar with this game, it is actually a 2020 release, but at the time it was an Oculus Quest exclusive. It didn’t come to PlayStation Store until 2023.

Developed by VR studio ILMxLAB and published by Disney, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge is fairly obscure release considering the IP involved, like most VR games, and it wasn’t received overly well either. It performed decently with critics, earning a 73 on Metacritic, but more is expected from Star Wars specifically. PlayStation users on the PS Store, however, have enjoyed it a bit more, as evidenced by its 4.17 out of 5 stars on the digital storefront, where it costs $40.

“As a Droid Repair Technician who crash lands on Batuu, take on missions in the Batuu wilds, face off against the Guavian Death Gang, infiltrate a First Order facility and travel to other eras in the galaxy, in your own unforgettable Star Wars story,” reads an official synopsis of the game on the PlayStation Store.

Of course, the VR Star Wars game isn’t the only game leaving PlayStation Plus this month. In fact, one of the best games in the PS Plus Extra and Premium libraries is leaving tomorrow as well.

