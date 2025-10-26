God of War Ragnarok Actor Comments on Rumored Sequel

It’s been three years since the release of God of War Ragnarok on PS5. This means we are roughly 75 percent through the four-year period that separated the 2018 reboot and Ragnarok. This would imply the next God of War game is going to be released next year, yet we have heard nothing about it, at least nothing concrete and official. Amid this silence, Christopher Judge, the actor behind Kratos, was asked about what’s next for the series. Judge obviously did not divulge anything salient, but he did share his opinion on what should happen next, and his opinion lines up with the opinion of many fans. In the process of doing this, he did have an interesting slip up, or so it seems.

Speaking during a panel at MCM London Comic Con, Judge seemingly and accidentally confirmed the existence of a new God of War game, though he was quick to walk this back a second later. Whether there is anything to this, we don’t know, but what Judge clearly revealed is that he would like to see Kratos take on the Egyptian pantheon next, something many fans would also like to see.

Egypt Pantheon

“Because I became best known as Teal’c from Stargate, to go to Egypt would be a completion of my circle,” said Judge speaking on what he would like to see from the next God of War game and its setting. “But whatever is decided – wait… if there is another game, I have no doubt that no matter what pantheon it is, it will be great.”

Previous Rumors

There actually hasn’t been any substantial rumors about the next mainline God of War game, though its existence was recently leaked. What’s been more rumored is a Metroidvania spin-off that will take players back to ancient Greece and serve as a prequel to the original God of War Trilogy. There have even been rumors of remasters of old God of War games, but no rumors about the next mainline game being set in Egypt. So, while many fans have been trying to wish this into existence, and while Judge would like the series to head there next himself, there is no real reason to think this is happening. One day, it will almost certainly happen. Kratos taking on the Egyptian pantheon feels inevitable, but inevitable and imminent are different.

