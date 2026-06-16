FF7 Revelation’s Promised Endgame Has Me More Excited For The Remake Series Than Ever Before

A number of details surrounding the recently announced Final Fantasy 7 Revelation have been shared, talking about not only new gameplay additions, but also how the title’s endgame will function. Unlike FF7 Remake or Rebirth, which had limited postgame opportunities, Revelation seems to have a big focus on endgame content. This expands what players can do past the credits rolling, seemingly allowing them to extend their Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy experience beyond just its story conclusion.

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New gameplay features arriving to FF7 Revelation are already expanding the remake series in fresh ways, such as the inclusion of traditional JRPG “Job” systems tied to cosmetics. Players can equip different looks for party member characters to change their fighting style somewhat, allowing for extra depth in combat systems. Greater variety in party comps through this mechanic is bigger when you realize the game is also adding two new characters to play as — Vincent Valentine and Cid.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Is Planned To Have Much More Endgame Content Than Remake Or Rebirth

Courtesy of Square Enix

According to comments from Final Fantasy 7 Revelation‘s director, Naoki Hamaguchi, “there will be several endgame contents here [in Revelation], unlike in Remake and Rebirth,” implying that the third game has a focus on a larger postgame. This comes after Hamaguchi also stated that “I think one of the differences between Revelation and Rebirth/Remake is that the first two were designed to encourage players to replay the entire adventure on hard mode after completing it.”

From these quotes, it seems like the team behind FF7 Revelation seek to include more optional content for players to engage with once their party has reached the apex of strength. Similar to the original Final Fantasy 7, the world of the game is much more open-ended, allowing players to engage with whatever they want without having to follow a strict path. Among the endgame content teased, Hamaguchi hinted at some of the game’s hardest challenges being locked until after the events of the title have been completed.

Other differences from FF7 Rebirth or Remake are apparent outside of any hinted endgame too, such as the player’s ability to drop into almost whatever region they want. From what Hamaguchi has suggested, the final game in the trilogy might be the most difficult due to the endgame expansions. Although there is still a chance for traditional Hard mode or New Game+ options, Revelation‘s embrace of an optional postgame could help it be the remake series’ largest entry.

Higher Level Caps & Larger Open World Exploration Should Expand Player Adventures

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Part of how the endgame content of Revelation will be interesting is due to the game’s larger open world and introduction of higher level caps than Rebirth or Remake. In FF7 Remake, characters could only get up to Level 50, with Level 75 being the limit in FF7 Rebirth. Revelation takes things back to the original game, allowing players to reach the fabled Level 99 with their party, calling back to the height of strength any playable team member could achieve in classic Final Fantasy fashion.

In fact, some of Revelation‘s endgame content might not unlock until you max out your character levels throughout your party. Thankfully, the open world is one you can explore often, with no regions being locked to linear progression of the game’s story. If you want, your party can drop into areas like Midgar, Wutai, and other locations to take on optional challenges that open up as you progress through the game. Those looking to grind and open up the hardest postgame events in Revelation will be traveling a lot, making the expansive nature of the open world even more important.

Extra Challenges From The Original FF7 Would Be Welcome In Revelation’s Postgame

Courtesy of Square Enix

Most of the endgame content for FF7 Revelation is unknown, but one major series of challenges has been confirmed. Much like the first Final Fantasy 7, the largest obstacles in the game will be the infamous Weapon bosses, the behemoth creatures summoned by the planet after Sephiroth conjures Meteor. Almost directly copying the original JRPG, FF7 Revelation makes at least a few of the Weapon boss fights optional, with some only available once your party has reached a level cap once reaching the endgame.

This is hardly a , as the Weapons are perhaps the most well-known bosses besides Sephiroth from the original game. Both Ruby and Emerald Weapon in particular are returning for Revelation as endgame bosses, appearing on the open world map once certain conditions are met. When it comes to the remake series, the only boss who can be compared to the Weapons might be Weiss the Immaculate from FF7 Remake‘s Intergrade edition.

Other tough challenges similar to the Weapon fights could give players far more to do in Revelation, even if it’s just through mini-games like those that existed in Rebirth. The Queen’s Blood card game and Fort Condor strategy game might be expanded in Revelation‘s endgame, giving players higher difficulty side content to explore. Regardless of how it’s presented, the idea of an expanded endgame in Final Fantasy 7 Revelation is a promising one, even if it is only nostalgic battles against the Weapons once again.

What kind of endgame content are you looking forward to in FF7 Revelation? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!