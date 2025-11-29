Fortnite Chapter 7 Explained (And It Has More Star Power Than Expected)

Fortnite‘s new season has been formally revealed, and it’s a very fun addition to the legacy of the free-to-play services. The updated map has been tweaked to reflect the state of California as part of the “Pacific Break” season aesthetic, with a focus on reflecting one of the United States’ most iconic locations. While plenty of elements in the map are attuned to those familiar with the Los Angeles area, from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood to the more high-end nature of Beverly Hills, there are little touches throughout the map that feel more attuned to the natural beauty of Northern California or the colorful designs of amusement parks in Orange County.

The overall effect is one that fits in nicely with the general approach to the shooter genre that Fortnite has always embodied. There are plenty of new elements, items, and weapons to keep veteran players on their toes, even as the streamlined gameplay remains easy to pick up. ComicBook.com got the chance to attend a preview event for Fortnite Chapter 7: “Pacific Break” and explore the setting for ourselves, getting a chance to see the full scope of the island and its colorful additions. Here’s what we saw from “Pacific Break,” and what it means for fans eager to dive into Chapter 7 of Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 7: Pacific Break Is All About Embracing The Cali Lifestyle

Chapter Seven of Fortnite, dubbed “Pacific Break,” brings players into a California-inspired landscape. With the nearby Battlewood sign overlooking the landscape, players will be able to explore a sunny or starlit setting full of colorful riffs on the urban sprawl and serene nature of the Golden Coast. While the core gameplay remains the same and is easy to pick up, there are some fun additions to the mechanics that play into the overall tonal and thematic approach.

Players can now Storm Surf their way towards the island, beginning the match on a sandy beach before throwing themselves into an intense firefight. The map features several distinct locations that blend into one another, from the cute urban sprawl of the Sandy Strip to the more serene natural landscape of the canyons. The Wonkeeland amusement park is full of secrets, as is the quickly crowded Battlewood Boulevard. Notably, the Innoloop Labs present a number of potential challenges and inventions, with Epic Games teasing that this is the location to keep an eye on for the season.

Other gameplay tweaks include a larger focus on DBNO elements, such as a self-revive device, a reboot van, and downed abilities that include using a zipline or launching players to new areas. All players will have access to these new landscapes, but players who get the Pacific Break Battle Pass will unlock new character skins. That includes fresh characters like Miles Cross and Cat Holloway, as well as cinematic icons such as Kill Bill’s Bride or Back to the Future’s Marty McFly.

The map is full of colorful new locations, along with new items and weapons to discover and unleash on opponents. The nearby Battlewood sign keeps that approach front and center, serving as a good central location for players to congregate around. It’s a fun new take on the Fortnite experience, one that feels like a natural fit for the game’s typical aesthetic and tonal presentation.

The Battlewood Reporter

On behalf of ComicBook.com, I got to attend a preview event for “Pacific Break,” and even got to play a round in Battlewood. After surfing onto the island as Marty McFly and quickly finding enough weapons to stay alive, I focused on exploring the landscape and seeing the sights. As you move closer to the center of the island, you’ll be forced to maneuver around larger locations like Wonkeeland and the Sandy Strip, which have plenty of places to take cover or ambush enemies.

Finding a jetpack and claiming a wingsuit — a new item focused on exploration and movement — gave me a better means of avoiding firefights I couldn’t win and dropping in on ones that I could. After delivering a few surprise attacks from above, I found myself among the final ten players making their way into the hills that overlook the larger map. There, I found trendy mansions and serene waterfalls, both of which gave ample cover. A mix of run-and-gun gameplay and tactical ambushes was the key here, delivering a burst of gunfire to lure people into one of the houses — where I had quickly found a spot to take cover and shoot an unsuspecting opponent in the back before they realized they’d fallen into a trap.

It’s a version of Fortnite that rewards quick adaptation to the various landscape shifts, with players reliant on these changes to get the drop on other players. Ultimately, it came down to me and one other player, and our impromptu firefight quickly got swept up in the nearby river. Even as I approached a waterfall, a couple of good shots (and maybe a few lucky ones) got me the edge, and I actually won the match. I’m just as surprised as you are, but I have proof and everything.

What Makes “Pacific Break” Stand Out In Fortnite

This run through “Pacific Break” was an exciting one, and a good showcase for the kind of challenges players can expect to find. The commitment to the California lifestyle is clear from the jump, even outside of entertainment industry elements like “The Lost Chapter: Yukio’s Revenge,” an animated recreation of a cut-scene from the Kill Bill movies directed by Quentin Tarantino and animated in Unreal Engine.

There’s a chill vibe to the entire enterprise, a laid-back and fun approach to the exploration and combat that feels perfectly attuned to both the standard Fortnite gameplay and the presentation of the Golden Coast. It fits neatly into the bright color scheme of the game, and the addition of the Bride and Marty McFly hints that the game’s focus on the introduction of other IP to the landscape is far from over.

Even though I did a decent job of checking out the island thanks to the easy-to-learn wingsuit, I could tell there were plenty more secrets to uncover. There are plenty of locations to explore, and the lingering threat of the masked figure seen in previously released previews for the season. I can’t wait for “Pacific Break” to be fully available so I can return to Battlewood and see what else is hiding underneath the shiny surface.