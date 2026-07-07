How to Unlock All Tools in Moonlight Peaks (Including Magic)

For many cozy gamers, myself included, Moonlight Peaks is one of the most anticipated new games of 2026. And at long last, it’s here! The vampire farming sim released for PC, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and the Google Play Store on July 7th. It puts a unique supernatural twist on classic farming sim elements. And sometimes, that twist can mean players will have questions about how to get started. In particular, certain tools unlock in unique ways compared to many farming sims, which could be confusing at first.

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When you first begin your new life in Moonlight Peaks, you’ll be gifted most of the tools you need. After Orlock requests your assistance growing Blood Grapes for wine, he and Viktor will get you started. The basic tools: a watering can, axe, pickaxe, scythe, shovel, and (broken) wand will automatically show up in your tool wheel. But what about fishing and bug catching? And how do you actually fix said wand? I’ve got you covered with this quick guide on how to get every tool for your Moonlight Peaks arsenal.

How to Unlock Fishing & Get a Fishing Rod in Moonlight Peaks

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If you’ve played even one farming sim before, you’ll no doubt spot those dark floating spots in the water in Moonlight Peaks. Yes, you can indeed fish in this supernatural farming sim. And the fish you catch will be every bit as unusual as the residents of this spooky town. But unlike your basic tools, you need to hit a specific story event before you’ll have access to a fishing rod in Moonlight Peaks. Thankfully, this is one of the easiest tools to unlock after starting the game.

To get a fishing rod, you need to trigger a special cutscene with Noel. He’s the resident fishing enthusiast in Moonlight Peaks, and you’ll often spot him casting a line. To get a fishing rod from Noel, head North from town, towards Luna’s farm. There’s a beach located just to the right of the path there, as noted on the map below:

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If the cutscene is available, you should see sparkles on the map in this location indicating an event will trigger when you go there. Noel will be waiting here to challenge you to out-fish him. In my experience, this cutscene is available as early as Night 2, so you can start fishing early on in Moonlight Peaks. As part of his challenge, he’ll hand you a fishing rod. Once you have it, simply cast your line near visual fish swimming in any body of water and wait for the fish to bite.

How to Get the Bug-Catching Net in Moonlight Peaks

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Early on in Moonlight Peaks, you’ll notice plenty of creepy crawlies on your farm. Bug-catching is a staple in many farming sims, yet the game doesn’t offer a clear path to this feature. Thankfully, I’m here to reassure you that you can catch and collect those bugs eventually. You just need to hit a key point in the story to unlock the bug-catching net. Specifically, you will need to meet Death himself. Don’t worry, he’s just here on vacation, not coming to upend your afterlife.

Death will arrive in Moonlight Peaks after you unlock the Misty Shores region. To do this, you’ll need to complete Orlock’s “A Bridge Too Far” quest. This is a fairly early game quest that should trigger not long after you start your first Spring. Once you remove the curse and access Misty Shores, you’ll meet Death in the graveyard, shown on the map below:

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Shortly after your first meeting, you should encounter Death again right in the middle of Moonlight Peaks. Just walk into town, and you’ll get a new cutscene. This will introduce Soul Blobs, which Death asks you to round up. To catch them, you’ll need a net, which Death helpfully hands you. From there, you’ll be able to equip the net to catch bugs and those pesky floating skulls, too.

How to Fix Your Wand & Use Magic in Moonlight Peaks

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In Moonlight Peaks, you’re not just a vampire. You’re also part witch. And that means you can, theoretically, do magic. But the wand in your tool wheel is broken early on, with no clear way to fix it. Rest assured, you will unlock magic in time. Like most features in Moonlight Peaks, fixing your wand is tied to a story quest. This time, it’s the farmer Luna you’ll be visiting.

Early in Summer, you’ll get a letter from Luna about a new experiment with magical crops. Head to her farm for the initial cutscene, which starts the “The Magic of Crops” quest. Following the steps in this quest will lead you to fix your wand and learn your first spell. From here, you will be able to visit the Webb of Wonders shop in town to learn new spells.

Once you’ve got these three harder-to-find tools, you’re all set to dig into the core gameplay loop in Moonlight Peaks. You can also visit Ridge at the Howling Hammer to upgrade your tools to make them more efficient.

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