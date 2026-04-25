Indie Games Are More Important Than Ever Before

Indie games aren’t a new phenomenon, and if you think about it, the first video games were independently developed. It took some time for the industry to come to fruition, but once it did, huge companies emerged as power players. It’s the same thing that happened in the worlds of book, movie, and album publishing, and video games are no different. Still, indie developers never went away, and these days, they’re more important than ever before. Granted, we still have the big players churning out AAA content every year, but when you step back and look at the industry as a whole, it’s not as divided as it once was.

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For most of the video game industry, if you wanted to get a great game, you had to shell out whatever the industry standard cost was. These days, it’s typically between $60 and $80, depending on the system. The cost has risen as time passed, but looking at indie games, the cost has mostly stayed comparatively low. You can peruse Steam or other platforms and find plenty of excellent content for a fraction of the price, and when you do, you’re supporting independent developers. I’m not saying that you shouldn’t shell out your hard-earned cash on the next big AAA game. What I am saying is that indie games are more important than ever.

The 2020s Are Ripe for Indie Expansion

Image courtesy of Kepler Interactive

Let’s take a moment to examine the industry as it stands today by looking at 2025’s Game of the Year nominees and winners. Half of all nominees were made by independent studios, which is impressive. It’s even more impressive when you look at the winner of Game of the Year, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, an indie game that absolutely has the look and feel of a AAA title. It’s at the upper echelon of what an indie developer can accomplish, and it’s utterly fantastic. It went up against Death Stranding 2, Donkey Kong Bananza, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Hades II, and Hollow Knight: Silksong, the latter three of which are indie titles.

Awards aside, because of platforms like Steam and others, it’s much easier for developers to get their games out to the masses now than it has ever been. Steam has a monthly user base of 132-147 million, which is huge. The platform’s section not only lets players find games in development but also lets devs showcase and sell their wares, generating revenue to continue development with user involvement. This has proven to be an excellent means of producing outstanding games, as it involves developers and the target audience working together throughout the process.

Another relatively new platform is Indie Pass, which is entirely focused on indie games. For a low monthly fee, players get access to the entire catalog. New games are added regularly, and players can play as much as they want while supporting indie developers. It’s a great way to lend support while playing some excellent games. As of writing, it costs $6.99 per month, or $55.02 per year, to play the platform’s 70 titles. Indie Pass and Steam Early Access are only two ways players can enjoy indie games, but they’re excellent options. Of course, there’s always Kickstarter, BackerKit, and similar crowdfunding options.

There Are Tons of Options When It Comes to Indie Games

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I started this article by talking about how indie games are more important than ever, then went right into how you can support developers, because it’s an important issue. Getting back to the core point, let’s look at some of the best indie games released in only the past decade, as there have been some exceptional ones: Hades, Hades II, Noita, Tunic, Fall Guys, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Dispatch, Rematch, and so many more. There are tons of award-winning indie games that are designed by passionate, artistic, creative people who love what they do, and it shows in their work.



There are plenty of excellent AAA games — I’m not saying otherwise. Still, GTA VI has been delayed repeatedly, and most studios have delays piled on delays, so it’s becoming less of a bug and more of a feature. It’s a joke around the office, as it’s almost expected that another delay announcement will inevitably follow. It can be frustrating, so when that happens, check out Timberborn, Undermine, Subnautica, Stardew Valley, Slay the Spire 2, or Dead Cells because the indie content abounds on the Internet. There’s plenty to keep you busy and entertained.

What’s the best indie game you’ve ever played? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!