Kingdom Come: Deliverance II’s Final DLC Drags Players Into Mysteria Ecclesiae (Preview)

Fans of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II have one more adventure to embark upon, thanks to “Mysteria Ecclesiae”. The role-playing game has been a massive success for Warhorse Studios, with all sorts of adventures available to the player hidden in the expansive setting. DLC releases have only increased player options, with the previous two additions focusing on additional gameplay tweaks and elements. However, “Mysteria Ecclesaie” is far more focused on the narrative elements of the game.

Set against the backdrop of a virus spreading through an isolated monastery, players are tasked with helping uncover the truth behind the disease — as well as the conspiracy conducted by various factions in the setting to use the chaos to their advantage. During a showcase of the DLC attended by members of the media (including Comicbook.com), Warhorse Studios Communications Director Tobi Stolz-Zwilling and Lead Designer Prokop Jirsa revealed the intent behind the DLC and teased the future of the developer now that Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is truly complete.

The Mysteries Of The Monastery

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II‘s newest expansion brings the player into an enigmatic new challenge with the “Mysteria Ecclesiae” expansion. Confirmed by developer Warhorse to be the final DLC release for the title, “Mysteria Ecclesiae” is more focused on worldbuilding and narrative than the more expansive crafting and home ownership expansions of previous KCD expansions. The story focuses on Henry of Skalitz as he’s recruited by Peter of Pisek to protect him while he’s investigating a mysterious virus that has overwhelmed the Sedletz Monastery — and threatens to become another Bubonic Plague if it spreads to the rest of the continent.

Compared to a “medieval CoVid” by Stolz-Zwilling and Jirsa, the virus serves as the overarching danger of the DLC campaign, with much of the focus spent on helping the people trying to contain and cure the virus. There’s much more going on beneath the surface, however. Henry’s exploration of the monastery will uncover a conspiracy happening between the various factions contesting one another in the setting, and force the player to make hard decisions for the betterment of the continent.

The campaign DLC is expected to last between 10-15 hours, with the pair hinting that there are plenty of mysteries and discoveries to be uncovered in the monastery that extend beyond the main-line plot. While it won’t feature any direct crossover with the rest of the larger game world, it does offer players one more chance to explore a new adventure as Henry.

Kingdom Come II: Deliverance Gets A Touch Of Assassin’s Creed

A major gameplay element of the mode is a focus on stealth, with players tasked with exploring the location and uncovering the various factions seeking to use the situation to their advantage. This is accompanied by new armors for Henry that put emphasis on moving through the monastery unseen, including a plague-mask outfit that was affectionally referred to by the pair as “Ninja Henry.”

This focus on stealth won’t distract from the game’s lived-in and realistic gameplay mechanics, with players also tasked with talking (or fighting) their way out of plenty of dangerous encounters with the soldiers in the monastery who seem more prone to killing the infected than dealing with them. Stolz-Zwilling and Jirsa emphasized just how much of the game’s narrative will be driven by player choices, as well as plenty of weapons and items to discover.

The search for a cure for the disease also puts emphasis on alchemy as a gameplay mechanic. While there are no major additions to the overall gameplay, the storyline was designed as a self-contained DLC that can be taken on at any point in the player’s personal experience after they reach Kuttenberg. There are also some minor fixes to the overall experience, removing a few small bugs and introducing quality-of-life improvements for the lip-syncing and dialogue.

The Complete Kingdom Come II — And The Future Of Warhorse Studios

To commemorate the final DLC launch for the game, Kingdom Come II is also getting a definitive complete version. Kingdom Come II: Deliverance – Royal Edition will include the most updated version of the game along with all three DLC packs, ensuring new players and returning gamers can experience the full Kingdom Come II experience in one polished package.

During the showcase, Stolz-Zwilling and Jirsa admitted that Warhorse will be taking a break in December, giving the development team time to refresh itself while Kingdom Come II goes through the end-of-year awards season, including likely nominations at the Game Awards. While Kingdom Come II: Deliverance may be finally finished, they already have their plans for future titles. The pair even teased the shape of Warhorse’s next title, confirming that it will be another RPG and that they intend to continue designing “immersive RPGs” for the foreseeable future.

Kingdom Come II: Deliverance has been a major hit for Warhorse, so it’s no surprise to hear that they intend to build off that success and continue to refine the depth that an RPG can offer players. While the exact future of the game developer is currently unknown, it’s clear that the effort put into making the most complete adventure possible has helped earn them a new slew of fans who fell in love with Henry and his quest.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II‘s “Mysteria Ecclesiae” DLC is now available.