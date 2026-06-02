Kingdom Come Developer’s Next Game Should Use This Setting Instead of Lord of the Rings

Warhorse Studios has quickly become one of the most respected RPG developers in the industry. After the success of Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, the studio earned a reputation for creating immersive worlds, grounded storytelling, and player-driven adventures. That reputation is a major reason why so many RPG fans, myself included, are excited about the studio’s recently announced open-world Middle-earth RPG. As a long-time fan of The Lord of the Rings, I cannot wait to get lost in this iconic world, especially considering how natural it fits with Warhorse Studios.

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At the same time, I cannot help wondering if there is another fantasy universe that would be an even better match for Warhorse’s strengths. As exciting as a Lord of the Rings RPG sounds, I keep coming back to one thought: Game of Thrones. There have been surprisingly few standout games set in George R.R. Martin’s world, despite its popularity. An immersive RPG focused on political intrigue, knightly culture, feudal societies, and personal stories feels perfectly suited to the developers behind Kingdom Come. Whether set shortly after Robert’s Rebellion or during the travels of Dunk and Egg, this is the game I’d prefer over Lord of the Rings.

Warhorse Studios Is Built for Grounded Fantasy

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One of the biggest reasons Game of Thrones feels like a natural fit is the way Warhorse approaches worldbuilding. The studio’s RPGs focus heavily on realism, social structures, and everyday life. Players are not unstoppable heroes from the opening hours, but rather earn their place through effort, skill development, and reputation. That philosophy aligns closely with many of the stories that made A Song of Ice and Fire famous.

While The Lord of the Rings certainly contains political conflict and grounded characters, it is ultimately a mythic fantasy setting. The world is filled with legendary heroes, ancient evils, magical artifacts, and world-changing events. Warhorse has demonstrated that it excels at portraying the lives of ordinary people caught in extraordinary circumstances. That approach feels especially compatible with Westeros. So many of the characters fans love perfectly fit this description.

I still remember playing Kingdom Come: Deliverance for the first time and being consumed by it from the very beginning. My frustration at Henry’s lack of skill actually drew me in and inspired me. Winning a fight required preparation and practice. Traveling through the countryside felt dangerous. Those same qualities could create an incredible Game of Thrones RPG where survival, reputation, and alliances matter just as much as combat. Instead of saving the world, players could be fighting to protect a family name, secure land, or survive a political conflict.

Westeros Remains Largely Untapped in Gaming

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For a franchise as massive as Game of Thrones, its gaming history is surprisingly limited. There have been licensed titles over the years, including strategy games, adventure games, and mobile releases, but very few have become essential experiences for fans of the setting. Compared to franchises like Star Wars or The Lord of the Rings, Westeros has not received the same level of investment from major RPG developers. That is what makes the opportunity so appealing.

Warhorse would not be entering a crowded space. Instead, the studio could help define what a modern Game of Thrones RPG looks like. Players have spent years imagining what it would be like to freely explore King’s Landing, the Riverlands, the Reach, or the Wall in a detailed open-world game. I’ve loved Martin’s work for years, and I’ve always wanted a deeper look. A video game is the perfect way to tell new stories in this iconic world and draw fans back in.

The timing could also be ideal. Interest in the franchise remains strong through television adaptations and ongoing stories connected to Martin’s world. Yet there is still a lack of large-scale RPG experiences that let players live within that universe. A game focused on life after Robert’s Rebellion could explore a fascinating period of relative peace before the chaos of the main series. Alternatively, a game following the era of Ser Duncan the Tall and Egg could offer a fresh perspective on Westeros while avoiding many of the familiar conflicts.

A Dunk and Egg RPG Could Be Warhorse’s Masterpiece

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If Warhorse ever did work on a Game of Thrones game, my preferred choice would be the Dunk and Egg era, though I’d love to see the events after Robert’s Rebellion. The stories are smaller in scope than the main novels, but that is exactly why they fit the studio so well. Rather than commanding armies or fighting supernatural threats, players would experience tournaments, local disputes, political tensions, and knightly adventures across Westeros through the relative eyes of a nobody, but one can still have influence.

The relationship between Dunk and Egg already contains many of the elements that define a great RPG, proven by both the show and the book. Not only that, but there is travel, exploration, character growth, and encounters with people from every level of society. Warhorse has repeatedly shown that it can create memorable interactions with nobles, merchants, soldiers, and peasants. A game built around those strengths could deliver something unique in the fantasy RPG genre.

Of course, I am still excited to see what Warhorse accomplishes with its upcoming Middle-earth RPG. The studio officially confirmed that it is developing an open-world RPG set in Tolkien’s universe, and its track record gives fans plenty of reasons for optimism. But if I could choose any fantasy setting for the developers behind Kingdom Come, I would pick Game of Thrones without hesitation. Few studios are better equipped to bring Westeros to life, and few fantasy worlds are more in need of a truly great RPG adaptation. Plus, this would be an excellent chance to see all the deeds added to Sir Duncan the Tall’s pages in the White Book.

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